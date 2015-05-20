Building on the success of the inaugural Green Investment Financing Forum last year, the OECD held its 2nd Green Investment Financing Forum on 19-20 May 2015.

In this defining year for climate change policy and low-carbon investment, OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría welcomed senior government officials and key actors in financing green infrastructure investment for a targeted discussion under the Chatham House Rule.

The Forum addressed new developments relating to green investment banks. It also highlighted promising investment channels with a special focus on green bonds and de-risking approaches to facilitate green infrastructure investment by institutional investors in OECD countries, emerging economies and developing countries.



