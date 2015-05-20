Investissement

2nd OECD Green Investment Financing Forum

 

Building on the success of the inaugural Green Investment Financing Forum last year, the OECD held its 2nd Green Investment Financing Forum on 19-20 May 2015.

In this defining year for climate change policy and low-carbon investment, OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría welcomed senior government officials and key actors in financing green infrastructure investment for a targeted discussion under the Chatham House Rule.

The Forum addressed new developments relating to green investment banks. It also highlighted promising investment channels with a special focus on green bonds and de-risking approaches to facilitate green infrastructure investment by institutional investors in OECD countries, emerging economies and developing countries.

AGENDA

19 May 2015 - OECD Conference Centre (CC1)
8:30-8:55 Registration
9:00-9:10 Opening remarks by Mr. Angel Gurría, OECD Secretary-General 
9:10-9:40 Keynote address by The Hon. Al Gore, Former U.S. Vice President
9:40-10:40 Session 1: Public action to catalyse private investment for green growth
10:40-11:00 Coffee break 
11:00-12:30 Session 2: Investment needs and risk-return profiles of sustainable energy investments: Market evolution
12:30-14:00 Lunch (Marshall Room, Château de la Muette)
14:00-15:15 Session 3: Facilitating domestic green investment: Policy frameworks and public financial institutions
15:15-16:45 Session 4: The role of public financial institutions to enhance the flow of private green investments from developed countries to emerging economies and developing countries 
16:45-17:00 Coffee break
17:00-18:15 Session 5: Green bonds – mobilising the debt capital markets for sustainable energy
18:15-18:25 Closing remarks by Mr. Rintaro Tamaki, OECD Deputy Secretary-General 
20 May 2015 - OECD Conference Centre (CC1)
9:00-9:05 Welcoming remarks by Mr. Simon Upton, Director, OECD Environment Directorate 
9:05-9:30 Keynote address by Mr. Tom Steyer, Investor, Philanthropist and Advanced Energy Advocate 
9:30- 11:00 Session 6: Institutional investor roundtable on sustainable energy financing
11:00-11:30 Coffee break
11:30-13:00 Session 7: The financial system and markets: Aligned with the low carbon transition?
13:00-13:15 Closing remarks 

