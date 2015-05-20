|
Building on the success of the inaugural Green Investment Financing Forum last year, the OECD held its 2nd Green Investment Financing Forum on 19-20 May 2015.
In this defining year for climate change policy and low-carbon investment, OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría welcomed senior government officials and key actors in financing green infrastructure investment for a targeted discussion under the Chatham House Rule.
The Forum addressed new developments relating to green investment banks. It also highlighted promising investment channels with a special focus on green bonds and de-risking approaches to facilitate green infrastructure investment by institutional investors in OECD countries, emerging economies and developing countries.
AGENDA
|8:30-8:55
|Registration
|9:00-9:10
|Opening remarks by Mr. Angel Gurría, OECD Secretary-General
|9:10-9:40
|Keynote address by The Hon. Al Gore, Former U.S. Vice President
|9:40-10:40
|Session 1: Public action to catalyse private investment for green growth
|10:40-11:00
|Coffee break
|11:00-12:30
|Session 2: Investment needs and risk-return profiles of sustainable energy investments: Market evolution
|12:30-14:00
|Lunch (Marshall Room, Château de la Muette)
|14:00-15:15
|Session 3: Facilitating domestic green investment: Policy frameworks and public financial institutions
|15:15-16:45
|Session 4: The role of public financial institutions to enhance the flow of private green investments from developed countries to emerging economies and developing countries
|16:45-17:00
|Coffee break
|17:00-18:15
|Session 5: Green bonds – mobilising the debt capital markets for sustainable energy
|18:15-18:25
|Closing remarks by Mr. Rintaro Tamaki, OECD Deputy Secretary-General
|9:00-9:05
|Welcoming remarks by Mr. Simon Upton, Director, OECD Environment Directorate
|9:05-9:30
|Keynote address by Mr. Tom Steyer, Investor, Philanthropist and Advanced Energy Advocate
|9:30- 11:00
|Session 6: Institutional investor roundtable on sustainable energy financing
|11:00-11:30
|Coffee break
|11:30-13:00
|Session 7: The financial system and markets: Aligned with the low carbon transition?
|13:00-13:15
|Closing remarks
