2015 G20-OECD High-level roundtable on institutional investors and long-term investment

 

28 May 2015 - Singapore

The Roundtable was organised under the aegis of the G20 Turkish Presidency and the OECD, and co-hosted by the Singapore Ministry of Finance. Discussions focused on:

  • The role of capital markets for long-term investment
  • Access to finance: financial instruments for infrastructure investment
  • Enabling infrastructure investment: Addressing the risks
  • Infrastructure as an asset class: Understanding institutional investors potential and bridging the data gap
  • The current regulatory environment for institutional investors and long-term investment
  • Investment in emerging markets and low income countries

 

Participants included high-level representatives of pension funds, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds as well as high-level officials and experts from ministries of finance, central banks and international organisations. The Roundtable was organised back to back with the meetings of the G20/OECD Task Force on Institutional Investors and Long-term Financing and the G20 Investment and Infrastructure Working Group.

 

This event built on the 2014 G20/OECD High-Level Roundtable, taking place within the framework of the OECD project on Institutional Investors and Long-Term Investment. Launched in 2012, this project promotes long-term investment (LTI), including in real assets such as infrastructure, addressing both potential regulatory and market failures.

MEETING DOCUMENTS 

Agenda

Speakers biographies

Discussion Summary

DOCUMENTS AND LINKS

OECD Project on Institutional Investors and Long-Term Investment

G20-OECD work on long-term financing

Report to G20 on the pooling of institutional investors capital – Selected case studies in unlisted equity infrastructure (pdf)

Report to G20 on private financing and government support to promote long-term investments in infrastructure (pdf)

G20 Turkish Presidency website

 

 

 

