|
28 May 2015 - Singapore
The Roundtable was organised under the aegis of the G20 Turkish Presidency and the OECD, and co-hosted by the Singapore Ministry of Finance. Discussions focused on:
Participants included high-level representatives of pension funds, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds as well as high-level officials and experts from ministries of finance, central banks and international organisations. The Roundtable was organised back to back with the meetings of the G20/OECD Task Force on Institutional Investors and Long-term Financing and the G20 Investment and Infrastructure Working Group.
This event built on the 2014 G20/OECD High-Level Roundtable, taking place within the framework of the OECD project on Institutional Investors and Long-Term Investment. Launched in 2012, this project promotes long-term investment (LTI), including in real assets such as infrastructure, addressing both potential regulatory and market failures.
|
MEETING DOCUMENTS
OECD Project on Institutional Investors and Long-Term Investment
G20-OECD work on long-term financing
Report to G20 on the pooling of institutional investors capital – Selected case studies in unlisted equity infrastructure (pdf)
Report to G20 on private financing and government support to promote long-term investments in infrastructure (pdf)
G20 Turkish Presidency website
Documents connexes