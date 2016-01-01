28 May 2015 - Singapore

The Roundtable was organised under the aegis of the G20 Turkish Presidency and the OECD, and co-hosted by the Singapore Ministry of Finance. Discussions focused on: The role of capital markets for long-term investment Access to finance: financial instruments for infrastructure investment Enabling infrastructure investment: Addressing the risks Infrastructure as an asset class: Understanding institutional investors potential and bridging the data gap The current regulatory environment for institutional investors and long-term investment Investment in emerging markets and low income countries Participants included high-level representatives of pension funds, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds as well as high-level officials and experts from ministries of finance, central banks and international organisations. The Roundtable was organised back to back with the meetings of the G20/OECD Task Force on Institutional Investors and Long-term Financing and the G20 Investment and Infrastructure Working Group. This event built on the 2014 G20/OECD High-Level Roundtable, taking place within the framework of the OECD project on Institutional Investors and Long-Term Investment. Launched in 2012, this project promotes long-term investment (LTI), including in real assets such as infrastructure, addressing both potential regulatory and market failures.