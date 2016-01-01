International investment policies in the evolving global economy

30/09/2015 - The global recovery is still hesitant and unemployment at record highs, despite ample liquidity in financial markets. OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría will open the 10th Global Forum on International Investment with Minister of Economy, Turkey, Nihat Zeybekci, to address policy options for sparking an investment comeback.





Organised back-to-back with the G20 meeting of Trade Ministers, the high-level event will discuss the state of international investment policies and identify possible impediments. It will focus on next-generation Free Trade Agreements and multinationals in global value chains for a more coherent and cohesive trade and investment regime.





You can find the full agenda here.





Media accreditation for the Global Forum on International Investment will be the same as for the G20 Trade Ministers Meeting. However, please confirm your attendance to the Global Forum by sending an email to caroline.tourrier@oecd.org.





For more information, do not hesitate to contact the OECD Media Division (tel. +33 1 45 24 97 00).





Since 2001, the OECD Global Forum on International Investment has been bringing together the global network of policy makers, academics, business leaders, labour representatives, and members of civil society, from advanced and developing countries, dealing with the policy challenges of international investment. The Forum supports the international investment policy community in its efforts to promote open, transparent and rules-based investment policy frameworks for growth and sustainable development worldwide through informed, evidencebased policy dialogue and peer learning on pressing current and emerging issues.