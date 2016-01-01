29-30 September 2014 - Paris, France

This roundtable provided a forum for dialogue on building responsible supply chains in the textile and garment sector that contribute to inclusive growth and sustainable development, in line with the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises and the principles of the ILO Tripartite Declaration concerning Multinational Enterprises and Social Policy. The roundtable also identified challenges and areas for future collaborative action.





High-level representatives from ILO and OECD as well as governments of home and host countries, other international organisations, employer organisations and trade unions, civil society organisations, company brand representatives, intermediate buyers, academics, and OECD National Contact Points contributed to the panel discussions.





This roundtable was jointly organised by the ILO and the OECD.

