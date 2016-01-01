From solutions to actions: implementing measures to encourage institutional long term investment financing

4 June 2014 - Singapore



Co-organised by the G20 Australian Presidency and the OECD, and hosted by Singapore Ministry of Finance, this Roundtable brought together government officials and business leaders to discuss steps to boost infrastructure investment, one of the key priorities of the G20 agenda.

Discussions focused on how policy makers and investors can facilitate private sector infrastructure financing, as well as issues related to governance for institutional investors and the accounting treatment for long-term investment. Members of the G20/OECD Task Force on Long Term Investment and G20 Investment & Infrastructure Working Group joined this event as observers.







This event is part of the OECD Project on Institutional Investors and Long-Term Investment.

Read our latest project update