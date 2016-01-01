Investissement

2014 G20-OECD High-level roundtable on institutional investors and long-term investment

 

From solutions to actions: implementing measures to encourage institutional long term investment financing

 

4 June 2014 - Singapore

 

Co-organised by the G20 Australian Presidency and the OECD, and hosted by Singapore Ministry of Finance, this Roundtable brought together government officials and business leaders to discuss steps to boost infrastructure investment, one of the key priorities of the G20 agenda.

 

Discussions focused on how policy makers and investors can facilitate private sector infrastructure financing, as well as issues related to governance for institutional investors and the accounting treatment for long-term investment. Members of the G20/OECD Task Force on Long Term Investment and G20 Investment & Infrastructure Working Group joined this event as observers.


This event is part of the OECD Project on Institutional Investors and Long-Term Investment.

Summary of the discussion

Agenda

Speaker biographies

 

OECD Project on Institutional Investors and Long-Term Investment

 

G20-OECD work on long-term financing

 

Report to G20 on the pooling of institutional investors capital – Selected case studies in unlisted equity infrastructure (pdf)

 

Report to G20 on the role of banks, equity markets and institutional investors in long-term financing for growth and development (pdf)

 

G20 Australian Presidency website


 

 

 

