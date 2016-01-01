|
19 April 2013 – Washington D.C., USA
Government, business, trade and civil society representatives came together at this panel session to discuss the first year of implementation following the 2011 update of the Guidelines.
Discussions focused on:
- delivering constructive solutions to issues arising from alleged non-observance of the Guidelines
- efforts to improve mediation capacities of National Contact Points
- specific projects on responsible business conduct in the financial and extractive sectors
- lessons learned and outreach activities
Panelists
- Sharan Burrow, General Secretary of International Trade Union Confederation
- Adam Greene, Vice President, Labor Affairs/Corporate Responsibility & Governance, U.S. Council for International Business
- Marie-France Houde, Senior Economist, OECD Investment Division
- Joseph Wilde-Ramsing, Senior Researcher, OECD Watch
- Alan Yu, United States National Contact Point for the Guidelines
The panel was chaired by Alan Yu.
