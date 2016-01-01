19 April 2013 – Washington D.C., USA Government, business, trade and civil society representatives came together at this panel session to discuss the first year of implementation following the 2011 update of the Guidelines.



Discussions focused on: delivering constructive solutions to issues arising from alleged non-observance of the Guidelines

efforts to improve mediation capacities of National Contact Points

specific projects on responsible business conduct in the financial and extractive sectors

lessons learned and outreach activities

Panelists Sharan Burrow, General Secretary of International Trade Union Confederation

Adam Greene, Vice President, Labor Affairs/Corporate Responsibility & Governance, U.S. Council for International Business

Marie-France Houde, Senior Economist, OECD Investment Division

Joseph Wilde-Ramsing, Senior Researcher, OECD ‌Watch

Alan Yu, United States National Contact Point for the Guidelines The panel was chaired by Alan Yu.

