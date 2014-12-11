11 December 2014
OECD Conference Centre
Paris
Agenda and presentations | Speaker biographies
OECD Technology Foresight Forums have been organised since 2005 to help identify opportunities and challenges for the Internet economy posed by technical developments. Forum topics have included cloud computing (2009), ICTs and green growth (2010) and big data (2012).
Also known as the Internet of Everything or the Industrial Internet, the Internet of Things (IoT) is a term applied to the next 50 billion machines and devices that will go online in the coming two decades. These developments may be thought of as being analogous to the state of cellular mobile services in 1994 — a time at which it would have been challenging to anticipate all the changes that have followed in the past two decades. Nevertheless, the pace of developments may likely be much faster with IoT. The number of connected devices in households in OECD countries is expected to be 14 billion by 2022 — up from around 1.4 billion in 2012, or to put it differently from 10 connected devices in a household with two teenagers to 50 in ten years’ time.
Connecting machines, devices, systems and even ourselves to the Internet will bring many benefits to economies and societies in health, transport, safety and security, business and public services. All stakeholders, however, will have to evaluate whether their policies and practices enable or inhibit the ability of economies and societies to seize the benefits of the Internet of Things. The large scale economic and societal influence of these developments does not lie in that such devices are Internet connected, but that the data they collect can be used to take action. Moreover, machine learning is an essential element for such data collection and analytics. This will lead to autonomous machines and systems, where these systems are made of individual autonomous elements. On the one hand, this may influence levels of employment in some sectors but it will also create new opportunities for employment, economic growth and in meeting challenges faced across all OECD countries (e.g. ageing societies, in the environment and so forth). There a few areas of CDEP work at OECD that will not be affected by IoT whether it be the demands for new infrastructure and services, the capacity for innovation and competitiveness, as well as issues associated with security and privacy.
This half-day forum took place on Thursday, 11 December 2014, back-to-back with a meeting of the OECD Committee for Digital Economy Policy, with several companies invited to present developments around the Internet of Things. The goal was to inform policy makers of the technical developments that will influence issues in the near and longer-term future.
Forum participation was restricted to representatives of government, business, Internet technical advisory groups and civil society. For further information, please send an email to: rudolf.vanderberg [at] oecd.org.
|
9:00-9:25
|
Registration
|
9:30-9:35
|
Welcome remarks by the moderator
|
9:35-11:00
|
The Internet of Things on our person and in our home
|
11:00-11:30
|
Coffee
|
11:30-12:55
|
The Internet of Things in businesses and government
|
12:55-13:00
|
Wrap-up by moderator
|
Colin Blackman is Director of Camford Associates, Director of the CEPS Digital Forum, Visiting Senior Fellow at The London School of Economics and Political Science, Department of Media and Communications, and Editor of info.
Colin is a consultant, editor and writer specializing in foresight and information age issues. He has more than 20 years’ experience as a consultant and project manager specializing in foresight and policy impacts of new technologies. He is the founding editor of info (the journal of policy, regulation and strategy for telecommunications, information and media), and co-editor of the Telecommunications Regulation Handbook.
He has worked with a wide variety of clients both in the UK, Europe and internationally. In recent years he has worked with public sector clients including The World Bank, Sweden’s Ministry of Enterprise, Energy and Communications, The European Commission (DG Connect, DG Enterprise, Institute for Prospective and Technological Studies), the European Parliament, Ofcom, Thailand’s National Telecommunications Commission, the OECD, the European Foundation for the Improvement of Living and Working Conditions and the International Telecommunication Union. His recent private sector clients include European and global players in the telecommunications, IT and energy sectors. Colin works both as an independent consultant and collaboratively with organisations such as SCF Associates Ltd, the Oxford Internet Institute, RAND Europe and the Danish Technological Institute.
|
Alain Fiocco is a 30-year veteran of the networking industry and has been with Cisco Systems for 20 years. He is currently Senior Director, CTO Office, head of the Paris Innovation Centre, a newly formed group of industry experts developing innovative networking technology assets. He is leading the IPv6 High Impact Program for Cisco. Alain and his team of industry experts are at the very core of multiple massive industry transitions among which IPv6 is right now the most pressing one.
He lives in Paris, France.
|
|
Sarah Hunter is Head of Public Policy for Google[x], a team of inventors and engineers that applies audacious thinking and technology to big problems in order to change the world in a really positive way. She works closely with all of Google[x] product teams, from self driving cars to life sciences to UAVs and balloon powered internet (Project Loon). Prior to joining Google[x], Sarah ran the Public Policy team for Google in the UK for four years.
Before Google, Sarah worked in Downing Street, advising Prime Minister Tony Blair on Media, Arts and Sport policy. She has also worked as a media policy expert for a number of British broadcasting companies, including the BBC.
|
Karen Lomas is a 22-year Intel veteran; much of her career has been spent in the embedded engineering and sales markets across EMEA. Her role as Channel Director gave her the opportunity to work across companies from global to local. Karen also spent some years running IT rapid development projects for internal and B2B applications. Karen completed her BSc (Hons) in Information Systems Management at Bournemouth University in 1992.
|
|
Alexis Normand is responsible for relations with healthcare professionals at Withings. A graduate of HEC, Sciences-Po and La Sorbonne in political philosophy, he has a backround in public policy, healthcare reform and industry.
|
Christophe Orceau is the founder and general manager of Streetlight.Vision, the software company that develops open Central Management Software for Smart Streetlight and Smart City applications.
|
Tim Steigert is leading the strategy development for Innovation and Digital for GE in Germany and Europe. He moved into this position in May 2012 after 13 years of collecting broad experience in various IT roles within GE.
|Anne-Lise Thieblemont is Senior Director of Global Technology Policy and Industry Relations in the Government Affairs Department at Qualcomm Incorporated.
In this role, Ms. Thieblemont, an engineer by training, is responsible internationally for policy and regulatory affairs related to new technology and market access strategies, at the intersection between public policy, business strategy, mobile internet ecosystems.
Ms. Thieblemont is instrumental in assisting the establishment of spectrum management and regulatory practices globally that ensure sustained investment in quality and efficient mobile internet services in both the consumer and the entreprise markets (healthcare, education, telematics, energy, etc.). Ms. Thieblemont also overlooks technology policy related to the ecosystems and platforms underlying bricks of innovation and success of mobile internet. Finally, Ms. Thieblemont interfaces with governement economic, trade and/or investment branch and Qualcomm business activities. In particular, she leads Qualcomm activities within the industry voice (BIAC) of the Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD).
In the past, Ms. Thieblemont played an influential role in global organisations, such as the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) and the European Conference of Postal and Telecommunications Administrations (CEPT), among others.
Ms. Thieblemont holds an engineering degree from l’Ecole National Superieure des Télécommunications in Paris, France, with a focus on networks and signal and image processing in new digital media as well as on telecommunications economics. She also holds a Master of Science in Fundamental Physics from the Paris XI University.
Documents connexes