OECD Technology Foresight Forums have been organised since 2005 to help identify opportunities and challenges for the Internet economy posed by technical developments. Forum topics have included cloud computing (2009), ICTs and green growth (2010) and big data (2012).







The Internet of Things



Also known as the Internet of Everything or the Industrial Internet, the Internet of Things (IoT) is a term applied to the next 50 billion machines and devices that will go online in the coming two decades. These developments may be thought of as being analogous to the state of cellular mobile services in 1994 — a time at which it would have been challenging to anticipate all the changes that have followed in the past two decades. Nevertheless, the pace of developments may likely be much faster with IoT. The number of connected devices in households in OECD countries is expected to be 14 billion by 2022 — up from around 1.4 billion in 2012, or to put it differently from 10 connected devices in a household with two teenagers to 50 in ten years’ time.



Connecting machines, devices, systems and even ourselves to the Internet will bring many benefits to economies and societies in health, transport, safety and security, business and public services. All stakeholders, however, will have to evaluate whether their policies and practices enable or inhibit the ability of economies and societies to seize the benefits of the Internet of Things. The large scale economic and societal influence of these developments does not lie in that such devices are Internet connected, but that the data they collect can be used to take action. Moreover, machine learning is an essential element for such data collection and analytics. This will lead to autonomous machines and systems, where these systems are made of individual autonomous elements. On the one hand, this may influence levels of employment in some sectors but it will also create new opportunities for employment, economic growth and in meeting challenges faced across all OECD countries (e.g. ageing societies, in the environment and so forth). There a few areas of CDEP work at OECD that will not be affected by IoT whether it be the demands for new infrastructure and services, the capacity for innovation and competitiveness, as well as issues associated with security and privacy.







Technology Foresight Forum 2014: Agenda and presentations



This half-day forum took place on Thursday, 11 December 2014, back-to-back with a meeting of the OECD Committee for Digital Economy Policy, with several companies invited to present developments around the Internet of Things. The goal was to inform policy makers of the technical developments that will influence issues in the near and longer-term future.



Forum participation was restricted to representatives of government, business, Internet technical advisory groups and civil society. For further information, please send an email to: rudolf.vanderberg [at] oecd.org.



Speaker biographies

Colin Blackman is Director of Camford Associates, Director of the CEPS Digital Forum, Visiting Senior Fellow at The London School of Economics and Political Science, Department of Media and Communications, and Editor of info. Colin is a consultant, editor and writer specializing in foresight and information age issues. He has more than 20 years’ experience as a consultant and project manager specializing in foresight and policy impacts of new technologies. He is the founding editor of info (the journal of policy, regulation and strategy for telecommunications, information and media), and co-editor of the Telecommunications Regulation Handbook. He has worked with a wide variety of clients both in the UK, Europe and internationally. In recent years he has worked with public sector clients including The World Bank, Sweden’s Ministry of Enterprise, Energy and Communications, The European Commission (DG Connect, DG Enterprise, Institute for Prospective and Technological Studies), the European Parliament, Ofcom, Thailand’s National Telecommunications Commission, the OECD, the European Foundation for the Improvement of Living and Working Conditions and the International Telecommunication Union. His recent private sector clients include European and global players in the telecommunications, IT and energy sectors. Colin works both as an independent consultant and collaboratively with organisations such as SCF Associates Ltd, the Oxford Internet Institute, RAND Europe and the Danish Technological Institute. Alain Fiocco is a 30-year veteran of the networking industry and has been with Cisco Systems for 20 years. He is currently Senior Director, CTO Office, head of the Paris Innovation Centre, a newly formed group of industry experts developing innovative networking technology assets. He is leading the IPv6 High Impact Program for Cisco. Alain and his team of industry experts are at the very core of multiple massive industry transitions among which IPv6 is right now the most pressing one.



Alain is a networking industry expert, passionate about technology to solve business problems. He presents at many conferences and is very active on social media in order to educate about networking technology innovation. As there are no successes without measurements, he has started an initiative to measure IPv6 adoption on the Internet (daily updates available at http://6lab.cisco.com). With the emergence of Internet of Everything (people, things, data and processes), pervasive IPv6 deployment is becoming a necessity to support this new use case of IP technology to connect the “yet unconnected”.



Alain is member of the Scientific Advisory Board of Institute Mines-Telecom. He is also a founding member of the Cisco-Ecole Polytechnique Professorial Chair, that Cisco recently sponsored, and represents Cisco on the Chair’s Steering Committee.



Alain was one of the first CCIE in 1993. He joined Cisco in 1995 as a Technology Consultant, and has been involved in some of the largest Network design projects commissioned by European Service Providers in the early days of Internet growth. After a decade in the field, he joined Cisco Software Engineering Network group in 2006, leading IOS Product Management and System Architecture. He lives in Paris, France. Sarah Hunter is Head of Public Policy for Google[x], a team of inventors and engineers that applies audacious thinking and technology to big problems in order to change the world in a really positive way. She works closely with all of Google[x] product teams, from self driving cars to life sciences to UAVs and balloon powered internet (Project Loon). Prior to joining Google[x], Sarah ran the Public Policy team for Google in the UK for four years. Before Google, Sarah worked in Downing Street, advising Prime Minister Tony Blair on Media, Arts and Sport policy. She has also worked as a media policy expert for a number of British broadcasting companies, including the BBC. Karen Lomas is a 22-year Intel veteran; much of her career has been spent in the embedded engineering and sales markets across EMEA. Her role as Channel Director gave her the opportunity to work across companies from global to local. Karen also spent some years running IT rapid development projects for internal and B2B applications. Karen completed her BSc (Hons) in Information Systems Management at Bournemouth University in 1992.



Her keen interest is in innovation and the evolution of the Internet of Things and how this changes business models creating new markets. As such she recently completed a postgrad in Strategy and Innovation at Said Business School, Oxford University. Karen and her colleagues recently opened an IoT Ignition Lab in Swindon, one of four Intel labs dedicated to Smart City activity, creating end to end, interoperable solutions across a broad ecosystem. This is a globally focused space with partners from global SIs, Telcos and OEMs to local Analytics and Creators. The space can also be used for training and maker days. Karen welcomes all parties to get in touch and explore how to work together to create solutions focused on Smart City and Smart Buildings in particular. ‌ Alexis Normand is responsible for relations with healthcare professionals at Withings. A graduate of HEC, Sciences-Po and La Sorbonne in political philosophy, he has a backround in public policy, healthcare reform and industry.



He previously held managerial positions at Saint-Gobain and in strategic consulting working for Booz & Company. There, he led public policy reforms in the Gulf, drafting demographic and insurance reforms for local governements. Alexis is also active within a French think-tank, la Fondation Concorde.



He joined Withings with the vision that smart health connected objects are creating a new business model for prevention in an aging society. This is a game changer that has the potential to turn healthcare upside down. Christophe Orceau is the founder and general manager of Streetlight.Vision, the software company that develops open Central Management Software for Smart Streetlight and Smart City applications.



Christophe is also the Chairman of the Steering Committee for the TALQ Consortium, which aims at providing standardized protocols to interact between central management software and various proprietary outdoor lighting networks.



Christophe is an electronic and software engineer who spent 20 years in the Software development business, of which 10 years with IBM Software, managing international sales with a passion to create innovative solutions that meet growing market needs.



At Streetlight.Vision, Christophe and his team have always been committed to open control systems that communicate with equipments from all manufacturers, to unlock the Smart Streetlight and Smart City Control market. Today, with 450 projects in 15 countries, of which the largest streetlight control projects with cities such as Oslo (Norway), Dublin (Ireland), Barcelona (Spain), Paris (France) and Dongguan (China), Streetlight.Vision has a unique expertise to share with partners and cities to allow them to run their outdoor lighting networks with “less energy and more control”. Tim Steigert is leading the strategy development for Innovation and Digital for GE in Germany and Europe. He moved into this position in May 2012 after 13 years of collecting broad experience in various IT roles within GE.



Following assignments in project and program management he built the IT Service Organisation for GE Healthcare in Europe, lead the IT track in three acquisitions in Turkey, Israel and Sweden and rounded out his experience by running the IT organisation for Healthcare IT & Performance Solutions in Europe. Throughout his career he continuously expanded his skill set in particular in the areas of Lean/Six Sigma, change leadership as well as the digital and social systems that started pushing into companies from 2008 onwards.



Today he is one of the first coaches in GE for FastWorks, the company's approach to applying Lean Startup practices for better speed and customer alignment, driving co-ideation and co-creation with GE's industrial customers & partners, orchestrating across all GE divisions and organisations. Anne-Lise Thieblemont is Senior Director of Global Technology Policy and Industry Relations in the Government Affairs Department at Qualcomm Incorporated.



In this role, Ms. Thieblemont, an engineer by training, is responsible internationally for policy and regulatory affairs related to new technology and market access strategies, at the intersection between public policy, business strategy, mobile internet ecosystems.



Ms. Thieblemont is instrumental in assisting the establishment of spectrum management and regulatory practices globally that ensure sustained investment in quality and efficient mobile internet services in both the consumer and the entreprise markets (healthcare, education, telematics, energy, etc.). Ms. Thieblemont also overlooks technology policy related to the ecosystems and platforms underlying bricks of innovation and success of mobile internet. Finally, Ms. Thieblemont interfaces with governement economic, trade and/or investment branch and Qualcomm business activities. In particular, she leads Qualcomm activities within the industry voice (BIAC) of the Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD).



In the past, Ms. Thieblemont played an influential role in global organisations, such as the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) and the European Conference of Postal and Telecommunications Administrations (CEPT), among others.



Ms. Thieblemont holds an engineering degree from l’Ecole National Superieure des Télécommunications in Paris, France, with a focus on networks and signal and image processing in new digital media as well as on telecommunications economics. She also holds a Master of Science in Fundamental Physics from the Paris XI University.

