|
Date of publication
See also
Global insurance market trends
|
Bari, Italy, 12-13 May 2017 - G7 Finance Ministers and Central Banks’ Governors welcomed the ongoing work by OECD on the development of a cyber insurance market with inputs from its members and the OECD report on “Supporting an Effective Cyber Insurance Market”.
Remarks by Angel Gurría, OECD Secretary-General
About the report
13/05/2017 - The increasing use of and dependence on information technology in economic activities - while creating significant benefits in terms of productivity and efficiency - is also leading to significant risks. Among them are "digital security risks" which, when they materialise, can disrupt the achievement of economic and social objectives by compromising the confidentiality, integrity and availability of information and information systems. It is widely assumed that most companies have been, will be, or don't know they have been, affected by such "cyber" incidents. Although quantitative measurement is still emerging and raises significant challenges, the frequency and scope of cyber incidents is growing significantly and cyber risk is viewed as one of the main concerns to doing business.
Documents connexes