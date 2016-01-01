This page provides links to network speed tests in OECD countries. The actual performance of Internet connections, particularly their speed, is critical to meeting various objectives set out by a range of stakeholders including consumers, policy makers and regulators. It is a fundamental metric for consumers to make informed choices as it reflects the quality of their experience and enables them to assess any differences between advertised speeds and actual speeds. For policy makers and regulators, being able to assess broadband performance is essential in ensuring accessibility to services (e.g. education, health and so forth) and whether services are meeting their goals for overall market development (e.g. competitiveness, coverage and so forth).



In June 2014, the OECD published a report focusing on access network speed tests that reviewed information on official speed tests to date as well as their strengths and drawbacks in methodologies, emerging good practices and the challenges in undertaking a harmonised approach across OECD countries. As a number of factors can influence results and only users can control some of them, measurement projects face greater potential hurdles than for traditional telecommunication networks. At the same time, new opportunities are emerging in terms of “crowd-sourced” data that have the potential to empower consumers by making unprecedented information available to them. These tests may, however, not always provide the information needed to inform specific policy and regulatory goals.



It is commendable that authorities in a growing number of OECD countries are developing tools to fit their policy needs as well as providing greater information to all stakeholders. A list of official measurement projects can be found in the table below. A detailed version as of January 2014 is included in the full report.



Speed tests: Official measurement projects in OECD area

Last update: March 2015

* Note:

1. Measurement approaches are categorized as follows:



• End-user Application Measurement (EAM): Daily use of an end-user's computer or mobile phone is employed for measurement with an application or browser under the user’s control.

• End-user Device Measurement (EDM): Tests are done by specific devices which are installed by end users for measurement, but they are separated from the daily use of computers and mobile phones thus controlled remotely by the project, and

• Project Self Measurement (PSM): The project itself installs or allocates and controls a device or computer to do tests. Unless otherwise noted, measurements are done by some entity different from the measured ISPs, but if it is done by the ISPs themselves with controlled methodology then the document calls it PSM-ISP for distinction.



2. Country notes are as follows.



Note for Australia:

The measurement is aiming to enable improvement of the Australian Government’s broadband analysis, and the accuracy of broadband area ratings



Note for Czech Republic:

In general, the matter of broadband access network parameters is dealt with by a government-approved document “Digital Czech Republic v. 2.0” (originally: "Digitální Česko v. 2.0").

From the perspective of state control, the task assigned to the NRA (CTU) by the aforementioned document, i.e. to set evaluating procedures for determining, whether a provider of internet access meets all the specified requirements for quality; and to set suitable means of measurement, has been completed by creating a methodical document called “Procedure of measuring the speed of data in LTE mobile networks" (originally: "Postup při měření rychlosti přenosu dat v mobilních sítích dle standardu LTE"). This document has been attached to the documentation of the "Announcement on the tender for the award of the spectrum rights in the 800 MHz, 1800 MHz and 2600 MHz bands" (originally: "Vyhlášení výběrového řízení za účelem udělení práv k využívání rádiových kmitočtů k zajištění veřejné komunikační sítě v pásmech 800 MHz, 1800 MHz a 2600 MHz"). The information is included in documents of frequency auction:

http://www.ctu.eu/main.php?pageid=349

http://www.ctu.eu/164/download/Spectrum%20Auction/2013/invitation_to_tender_15_08_2013_summary_auction_results_20_11_2013.pdf http://www.ctu.cz/cs/download/vyberova_rizeni/informace_o_ukonceni_aukce_20122013.pdf

http://www.ctu.cz/cs/download/vyberova_rizeni/vyhlaseni_vyberoveho_rizeni_15_08_2013_priloha_3.pdf

A similar measurement methodology has been prepared for cable networks and is ready for approval.

In order to measure the specified parameters of mobile networks, a set of parameters requested for the measuring systems has been prepared. Further, the NRA has selected the systems and possible suppliers and the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic (MIT) have carried out the comparative measurements. On the basis of a tender, a system called "Anite" from Finland has been chosen by the MIT. So far, the NRA has acquired a basic system called "Nemo Handy". The application has been operated since 16th July 2014 and will be online available via http://lte.ctu.cz/ (Public BB mobile networks LTE, broadband coverage by mobile technologies LTE in 800, 1800, 2600 MHz and UMTS in 2100 MHz bands for existing 3 mobile operators).

As some experience is gained, it is expected for the MIT to acquire systems for automatic measurement to be installed on a vehicle. Also these acquisitions will have to be done by a tender.

As for the cable network measuring, the NRA has also prepared a set of parameters requested for the measurement devices. The MIT have already selected the systems and possible suppliers, and have carried out the comparative measurements for which the MIT will announce a tender soon.

The NRA will, within the scope of its control powers, measure the speed of data in the mobile broadband access networks and cable networks regularly. The output will be published on the NRA’s website in a section called "Open data CTU" (http://www.ctu.cz/otevrena-data/katalog-otevrenych-dat-ctu.html).



Note for Germany:

The Bundesnetzagentur conducted a study on the service quality of broadband access lines from June to December 2012. The quality of fixed Internet access service was evaluated applying an integrated measuring concept consisting of two components: A measurement platform and a web-based speed test to be used by end users. This study was repeated from July to December 2013. In the study 2012 also mobile Internet access service was measured via the measurement platform.

In July 2014 the Bundesnetzagentur started a call for tender for the development and operation of a permanent measurement concept for Internet access quality usable by end users (fixed and mobile). It is envisaged to provide a working solution by end of 2015. The purposes indicated on the table relate to the permanent measurement concept to be developed through this process.



Note for Italy:

AGCOM’s goal is to provide both end users and the regulator with comparable and understandable quantitative data that give a fair and broad view of each ISP’s performance for all access technologies available: xDSL, Fttx, 3G-HSPA, LTE (starting from 2015 onward).

With regard to fixed networks (up to 20 Mbit/s), users have access to a tool, certified by AGCOM, to test the actual speed of their connection. Also in the scope of potential legal actions by consumers, AGCOM pursues the objective of evaluating the actual performance of Internet access in the Italian territory on the basis of indicators defined internationally by ETSI specification TS 202 057-4.

A free service for quality measurement, named MisuraInternet, has been introduced to allow users to verify the speed of their broadband connection, and withdraw from their contract in case of divergence with declared connection speeds. Last year a second version of the free service has been released: such a version - named MisuraInternet Speed Test - allows consumers to have immediate information for their connectivity services, but result does not have an official value in order to recede from the signed contract.

It’s worth mentioning that collected data will be used for national statistic purposed and with the goal of monitoring the evolution of Italian broadband services. Indeed, AGCOM also checks the quality of fixed data connections across the national territory, with an observatory for Quality of Service of Internet access, which uses dedicated measurement equipments.

Furthermore, ISP should indicate for all Internet offers, in the contracts and on their web site, not only the advertised maximum theoretical speed but also the minimum guaranteed speed. In this way, individual consumers can be aware, in total transparency, of the relative performance of internet connectivity in order to make informed choices.

AGCOM has also achieved the goal to measure, by suitable drive test, the performance of the mobile networks used to provide mobile broadband services. Comparative results, starting from 2013, are available to end users. The networks tested are at moment 2G/3G, and AGCOM plans to extend the drive tests to 4G technology starting from 2015 onwards. Drive tests conducted have emphasized the use of radio and network traffic priority technics, applied by some ISPs. Therefore AGCOM imposed to the ISPs using this type of traffic management to clearly describe such practices (if any) on their institutional web sites, and in the contractual conditions document, for every mobile broadband commercial offer.



Note for Korea:

The purpose of the quality measurements by the government is to help consumers make informed decisions and encourage investment of service providers by publicizing objective information about service quality.



Note for Slovenia:

A new system (AKOStest.net) should be prepared for use at the beginning of May 2015 and will be a replacement for Komuniciraj.eu.



Note for Spain:

As a general requirement on quality of service, electronic communication providers with annual income higher than 20 million EUR shall measure several quality parameters (customer relationship, telephony, mobile specific and Internet access parameters including speeds) using a common methodology and common criteria. The definition and measurement method of these parameters are based on ETSI EG 202 057, parts 1,2,3 and 4, and additional requirements developed by the QoS working group which complement the method described in the ETSI guide. Electronic communication providers publish quarterly their measurement results. Furthermore, the Ministry of Industry, Energy and Tourism publishes synthesis and comparisons of the data provided by operators (quarterly reports with weighted average data).

As for speed measurement specifically, each ISP has to deploy a number of test probes depending on the total amount of customers and perform measurements against a server at ISP’s network with a periodicity of at least every 20 minutes. The measurements collected during the period are averaged and weighted according to its traffic pattern.



Note for Turkey:

ISPs, having market share of more than 4% in fixed broadband internet services, reports their speed statistics quarterly to Information and Communication Tecnologies Authority of Turkey.

