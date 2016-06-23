The overall objectives of the Seoul Ministerial were to provide an enabling policy environment for the Internet economy by facilitating the convergence of digital networks, devices, applications and services, by fostering creativity in the development, use and application of the internet, and by strengthening confidence and security.

This meeting also served to raise awareness at the highest levels of government that the Internet has become a core economic and social infrastructure. This attention ultimately led to discussions about areas where governments can play a facilitating role via policy making.

Following Seoul, the OECD deepened its work in the main policy areas identified during the meeting. These include important areas such as broadband deployment, security and privacy, consumer protection, and digital content.

Selected publications