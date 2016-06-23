Read the book online | 2008 Seoul Ministerial | 2011 high-level meeting | 2016 Ministerial
This publication reviews progress made since the 2008 OECD Seoul Declaration for the Future of the Internet Economy and identifies areas for future work. Seven themes are addressed:
Overall, the review shows that the Internet economy has become a new source of growth, with the potential to boost the whole economy, to foster innovation, competitiveness and user participation, and to contribute effectively to the prosperity of society as a whole.
1998-2007: A borderless world and beyond
Between 1996 and 2005, with preparation and follow-up to the 1998 Ottawa Ministerial Conference on electronic commerce, OECD work on ICT policy primarily focused on creating the framework conditions to ensure the development of the ICT sector, e-commerce and Internet infrastructure. From 2006, with the preparation of the Seoul Ministerial on the Future of the Internet Economy held in 2008, much of the OECD work aimed to:
2008: The Seoul Ministerial
The Seoul Ministerial marked a turning point with regard to Internet policy. It considered the social, economic and technological trends shaping the development of the Internet and envisioned its potential to evolve from a useful platform to an essential infrastructure for all economic and social actors, thereby for the basic functioning of the economy and society (“Internet economy”).
The overall objectives of the Seoul Ministerial were to provide an enabling policy environment for the Internet economy by facilitating the convergence of digital networks, devices, applications and services, by fostering creativity in the development, use and application of the internet, and by strengthening confidence and security.
This meeting also served to raise awareness at the highest levels of government that the Internet has become a core economic and social infrastructure. This attention ultimately led to discussions about areas where governments can play a facilitating role via policy making.
Following Seoul, the OECD deepened its work in the main policy areas identified during the meeting. These include important areas such as broadband deployment, security and privacy, consumer protection, and digital content.
2011: High Level Meeting on the Internet Economy:
Next steps
Digital Economy: Innovation, Growth and Social Prosperity
OECD Ministerial Meeting - Cancún 21-23 June 2016
The Internet has grown and diffused rapidly across the globe, bringing significant benefits to economies and societies. Enhancing access and participation in the digital economy requires collaboration amongst all stakeholders and for governments to find new approaches to policy development.
On 21-23 June 2016, Ministers will gather in Cancún, Mexico, for the OECD Ministerial Meeting on the Digital Economy, to continue the dialogue and keep our nations moving forward, together, in this digital era.
