Unlocking Global Collaboration to Accelerate Innovation for Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia

The aim of this consultation is to stimulate discussion and the highest possible level of expert engagement in setting out an agenda for OECD action to accelerate innovation for Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. Specifically, the objectives are to:

Provide a space for country experts, policy makers and other stakeholders to share views on the main scientific, technological and policy challenges Alzheimer’s and dementia raise

Create an opportunity for multidisciplinary exchange

Capture views on how to move forward and develop concrete ideas for OECD action The consultation will be held on 20-21 June 2013 at The Harris Manchester College (HMC), Oxford University in collaboration with the Global Coalition on Aging and Oxford’s HMC. It will see the participation of policy makers, academic and private sector researchers, clinicians, health economists, NGOs and technical experts (e.g. from the bio-nano-technology and IT sectors) who lead efforts on Alzheimer’s and dementia research. For further information, please contact elettra.ronchi@oecd.org. Background The OECD workshop on Anticipating the Special Needs of the 21st Century Silver/Ageing Economy: From Smart Technologies to Services Innovation, hosted by WASEDA University on September 12-14, 2012 with the support of the Japanese government (MIC and METI) and involving APEC countries concluded that innovation will be needed to meet the challenges and opportunities of global demographic change and mitigate the health, social and economic impacts of ageing. In particular, participants agreed that international action is required to accelerate innovation in areas of critical need such as Alzheimer’s and dementia by leveraging advances in biomedicine and the sharing of data at a global scale. Experts called for the development of an urgent and global Alzheimer’s strategy that includes critical re-evaluation of well-accepted traditional concepts of healthcare services, expanded research investments, coordinated strategies to address the big data challenges, and recognition of the massive implications of Alzheimer’s for economic growth.