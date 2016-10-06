Mobile technology-based services for global health and wellness: Opportunities and challenges

This meeting took place on 5-6 October 2016 at Hillel House, Harvard University, Boston.
Below are the links to the speakers' presentations.
This roundtable reviewed global trends and examples of applications in OECD and non-OECD countries for prevention, health promotion, diagnosis, access to treatment, treatment adherence, monitoring pharmacovigilance and disease surveillance. It set the scene for the workshop's policy debate.
Moderator: Ashish Jha, M.D., M.P.H.Director, Harvard Global Health Institute, US
Session 1: Use of mobile technology for more effective Health Promotion, Treatment Adherence and Care Delivery
Health in Korea for health and wellness
An Health system for maternal and enfant mortality reducation in Guatemala
British Colombia’s Health programmes using WelTel
The opportunities of Health for ageing populations: private sector perspectives
Session 2: Key Policy Issues - Setting the Scene
Prioritising mHealth strategies to address health system challenges and support UHC
Patient privacy while working to fully utilise the potential of mHealth information exchange for better patient care
What might we expect from next-generation mobile health?
Scaling Mobile technologies for health: a private sector perspective on the challenges
This roundtable discussed the development of indicators to monitor the use of MHealth and build on lessons learned in the pilot testing of an OECD Model Survey for benchmarking information and communication technologies (ICTs) in the health sector. It considered measurement needs for evidence-based policy and benchmarking indicators.
Moderator: Jennifer Zelmer, President, Azimuth Health Group, Canada
Session 1: Monitoring the use of mHealth: what do we have?
Results of the 2015 World Health Organisation Global Survey of eHealth policies
Implementation and evaluation of Health in resource limited settings
Session 2: What are the measurement needs for evidence-based policy? What could countries measure/benchmark today?
Data challenges in evaluating the Patient Engagement, Quality and safety of Mobile health Applications
Data needs from the Commonwealth Fund perspective
Lessons learned from the piloting of the OECD model survey to benchmark adoption and the use of health ICTs
This Roundtable aimed to: i) discuss through concrete case studies the privacy, security and quality assurance challenges raised by big data collections through mobile technologies for health care, public health and disease surveillance purposes (e.g. health emergency response to Ebola); ii) document the development of relevant frameworks and recommendations to promote the implementation of good data governance practices and iii) offer perspectives on policy and research priorities.
Moderators: Effy Vayena, Professor, University of Zurich, Switzerland and Jenni Nordborg, Director and Head, Health Division, Vinnova, Sweden
Session 1: Data governance challenges in the use of mobile technologies: what do we know?
Use of mobile operator data to monitor population displacement and for predicting the spread of cholera
Privacy challenges of digital humanitarian coordination in health emergencies - lessons learnt from from the Ebola outbreak in West Africa
Session 2: Strengths and limitations of data privacy and security of mHealth Apps: what do we know?
Mobile apps for senior populations in Japan: regulatory issues
Accreditation of health and wellness apps
The development of a national app evaluation framework in England
Session 3: Emerging Health Data Governance Frameworks and Codes of Conduct
MIT framework for sharing mobile phone data in privacy-conscientious ways
Health privacy and security considerations and best practices from a US consumer protection standpoint
Draft OECD Council Recommendation on the governance of health data use
Session 4: Promoting indidivual awareness and accountability: Key Issues
How can accountability be implemented in the context of experimental growth in observable health data?
New models for indidivual’s control over use of their own health data
