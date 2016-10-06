Mobile technology-based services for global health and wellness: Opportunities and challenges











Full Agenda | Bio book

This meeting took place on 5-6 October 2016 at Hillel House, Harvard University, Boston.

Below are the links to the speakers' presentations.

Health and Wellness through Health

This roundtable reviewed global trends and examples of applications in OECD and non-OECD countries for prevention, health promotion, diagnosis, access to treatment, treatment adherence, monitoring pharmacovigilance and disease surveillance. It set the scene for the workshop's policy debate.

Moderator: Ashish Jha, M.D., M.P.H.Director, Harvard Global Health Institute, US

Session 1: Use of mobile technology for more effective Health Promotion, Treatment Adherence and Care Delivery

Health in Korea for health and wellness

Mr Jongtae Park,Professor, Kyungpook National University, Korea, Korea (Presentation)

An Health system for maternal and enfant mortality reducation in Guatemala

Ignacio Prieto-Egido, Professor, Juan King Carlos University, Spain (Presentation)

British Colombia’s Health programmes using WelTel

Richard Lester, Co-Founder and Executive Director, WelTel International mHealth Society (Presentation)

The opportunities of Health for ageing populations: private sector perspectives

Michael Hodin, Executive Director, Global Coalition on Aging (Presentation)

Session 2: Key Policy Issues - Setting the Scene

Prioritising mHealth strategies to address health system challenges and support UHC

Maeghan Orton on behalf of Garrett Mehl, Scientitst, World Health Organisation, Switzerland (Presentation)

Patient privacy while working to fully utilise the potential of mHealth information exchange for better patient care

Lucia Savage, Chief Privacy Officer, Office of the National Coordinator for Health, US

What might we expect from next-generation mobile health?

Tanzeem Choudhury, Associate Professor, Cornell University, US (Presentation)

Scaling Mobile technologies for health: a private sector perspective on the challenges

Robert Petitt , Global Director for Business Client, Mobilit , Distributed Care Intel (Presentation)

Towards evidence-based implementation

This roundtable discussed the development of indicators to monitor the use of MHealth and build on lessons learned in the pilot testing of an OECD Model Survey for benchmarking information and communication technologies (ICTs) in the health sector. It considered measurement needs for evidence-based policy and benchmarking indicators.

Moderator: Jennifer Zelmer, President, Azimuth Health Group, Canada

Session 1: Monitoring the use of mHealth: what do we have?

Results of the 2015 World Health Organisation Global Survey of eHealth policies

Joan Dzenowagis, International Health Policy Specialist, World Health Organisation, Switzerland (Presentation)

Implementation and evaluation of Health in resource limited settings

Tom Olouch, Health Scientist/Deputy Brand Chief, Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, US (Presentation)

Session 2: What are the measurement needs for evidence-based policy? What could countries measure/benchmark today?

Data challenges in evaluating the Patient Engagement, Quality and safety of Mobile health Applications

David Bates,Chief, Division of General Internal Medicine, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, US (Presentation)

Data needs from the Commonwealth Fund perspective

Robin Osborn,Vice President and Director,Commonwealth Fund, US (Presentation)

Lessons learned from the piloting of the OECD model survey to benchmark adoption and the use of health ICTs

Fabio Senne , Project Coordinator/Analyst, Regional Centre for Studies on the Development of the Information Society, Brazil (Presentation)

, Project Coordinator/Analyst, Regional Centre for Studies on the Development of the Information Society, Brazil (Presentation) Julia Adler-Milstien, Associate Professor, University of Michigan, US

Trust in the mHealth and Apps ecosystems

This Roundtable aimed to: i) discuss through concrete case studies the privacy, security and quality assurance challenges raised by big data collections through mobile technologies for health care, public health and disease surveillance purposes (e.g. health emergency response to Ebola); ii) document the development of relevant frameworks and recommendations to promote the implementation of good data governance practices and iii) offer perspectives on policy and research priorities.

Moderators: Effy Vayena, Professor, University of Zurich, Switzerland and Jenni Nordborg, Director and Head, Health Division, Vinnova, Sweden

Session 1: Data governance challenges in the use of mobile technologies: what do we know?

Use of mobile operator data to monitor population displacement and for predicting the spread of cholera

Linus Bengtsson,Executive Director, Flowminder Foundation, Sweden (Presentation)

Privacy challenges of digital humanitarian coordination in health emergencies - lessons learnt from from the Ebola outbreak in West Africa

Sean Martin McDonald, Chief Executive Officer, Occam Technologies, US

Session 2: Strengths and limitations of data privacy and security of mHealth Apps: what do we know?

Mobile apps for senior populations in Japan: regulatory issues

Yoko Nakata (Ms), Deputy Director, Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, Japan (Presentation)

Accreditation of health and wellness apps

Dr Josip Car, Director, Centre for Population Health Sciences and Chair, Health Services and Outcomes Research Programme at LKC Medicine, Singapore/Imperial College, UK (Presentation)

The development of a national app evaluation framework in England

Felix Greaves, Deputy Director, Public Health England, UK

Session 3: Emerging Health Data Governance Frameworks and Codes of Conduct

MIT framework for sharing mobile phone data in privacy-conscientious ways

Yves Alexandre de Montjoye, Lecturer (eq. Asst. Professor) Imperial College London, UK

Health privacy and security considerations and best practices from a US consumer protection standpoint

Cora Han,Senior Attorney, Federal Trade Commission, US

Draft OECD Council Recommendation on the governance of health data use

Elettra Ronchi, Senior Policy Analyst, Organisation of Economic Co-operation and Development. France (Presentation)

Session 4: Promoting indidivual awareness and accountability: Key Issues

How can accountability be implemented in the context of experimental growth in observable health data?

Peter Cullen, Executive Strategist for Policy Innovation, the Information Accountability Foundation (Presentation)

New models for indidivual’s control over use of their own health data

Effy Vayena, Professor, University of Zurich, Switzerland

Documents connexes