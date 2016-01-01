|
The future sustainability of health systems will depend on how well governments are able to anticipate and respond to efficiency and quality of care challenges. Bold action is required, as well as willingness to test innovative care delivery approaches.
Contents
Executive summary
Part I. Emerging smarter models of care
Chapter 1. Health and wellness needs
Chapter 2. From personalised to ubiquitous care
Chapter 3. Smart participatory care models
Chapter 4. Actions to build a smarter health and wellness future
Part II. Key challenges and opportunities for a smarter health and wellness future: Expert contributions
Chapter 5. Objectives and issues in integrating social care and health care delivery
Chapter 6. Integrating personalised medicine into health care: Opportunities and challenges
Chapter 7. Managing our own health and well-being: Australia’s personally controlled electronic health record
Chapter 8. Strengthening our capability to analyse big data streams in health systems: The challenges
Chapter 9. Building a smarter health and wellness future: Privacy and security challenges
Chapter 10. Converging technologies for a smarter health and wellness future
