OECD events at the Internet Governance Forum 2012 (Baku, Azerbaijan)

The OECD is organising the following events at the 7th annual IGF Meeting in Baku (Azerbaijan), 6-9 November 2012:





OECD Open Forum “Promoting policies for the Internet economy: Discussion of the most recent OECD Recommendations”

9 November, 11:00-12:30

The OECD’s work, over the previous year, has been marked by the development of principles for Internet policy making. These principles are aimed at assisting policymakers preserve the fundamental openness of the Internet and protect the free flow of online information, while ensuring that privacy, children, intellectual property and security are adequately protected. Under this umbrella, the OECD Council adopted two more specific recommendations.

Workshop on “Inclusive innovation for development: The contribution of the Internet and related ICTs”

6 November, 16:30-18:00

Innovation including in the area of the Internet economy plays a central role for development. A challenge many governments face, however, is to ensure that innovation is inclusive, i.e. to ensure that the benefits are shared more evenly across different societal groups and different geographical regions to improve overall social wellbeing. Concerns of widening inequalities are at the top of many governments’ agendas, with poverty more acute in developing countries. So far, policies to support innovation have not been sufficiently connected to debates on addressing resulting social challenges and welfare.



Workshop on “Measuring the economic and social impact of the Internet to inform policymaking”

7 November, 11:00-12:30

The universal, transformational character of the Internet means that it affects the everyday activities of individuals, companies and governments in numerous ways and tends to produce broad, economy-wide effects. Policy makers are keenly aware of the Internet’s increasing economic importance but there is, as yet, no widely accepted methodology for assigning an economic or social value to the Internet economy.

