The OECD organised the webinar "The Future of Open Government Data in Mexico: Challenges and Experiences in OECD Countries" on 18 October, 2017. The webinar was organised in collaboration with the Office of the President in Mexico (through the Coordination of the National Digital Strategy) and with support from the Ministry of Public Administration (through the Digital Govetnment Unit). This initiative was framed within the activities of the OECD follow-up project focused on assessing the implementation of the recommendations of the OECD Open Government Data Review of Mexico.

We presented and discussed the experience of OECD countries and partners in line with the recommendation of the 2016 Open Government Data Review of Mexico. These experiences were presented by high-level public officials from OECD countries and partners in charge of the implementation of open government data (OGD) policies at the national level. The webinar seeked to inform the OECD follow-up project and help the Mexican Government to priotitise the definition and implementation of strategic actions that contribute to the continuity and maturity of the OGD policy in the short and medium term.

These experiences were presented by high-level public officials from the United Kingdom, France, Spain, South Korea and Argentina who are in charge of the implementation of open government data (OGD) policies at the national level. Public officials discussed key policy topics related to open government data including:



the development of data and digital skills,

the use of open data to fight corruption,

open data in parliaments,

the role infomediares and the digital and data-driven economy, and

the governance for open data.