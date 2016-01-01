OECD Studies on Tourism - Italy: Review of Issues and Policies

ISBN: 9789264114241

Publication date:

06 Jul 2011

Pages: 152

Languages:

English, Italian

Other versions:

E-book - PDF Format



This report sets out the main analysis and recommendations of the tourism policy review of Italy. It assesses the current state of tourism performance in Italy, its framework conditions and business environment, the existing set of tourism policies and programmes, especially in the area of statistics, promotion and education and training. The report presents a series of policy recommendations intended to support policy and programme development in Italy in order to develop and strengthen further the tourism sector and to provide inspiration to policy makers in other countries faced with similar challenges. The report includes international learning models from the United Kingdom, Canada, Spain and Switzerland.

Table of contents



Basic statistics of Italy



Executive Summary



Chapter 1. Profile and performance of tourism in Italy



Introduction

Overall assessment

Italian tourism in a changed world

Size and structure of the tourism sector

Tourism performance and competitiveness

Chapter 2. Tourism policy, organisation and governance in Italy

Introduction

Overall assessment

Constitutional and legal foundation

Organisation and governance of tourism in Italy

The north-south divide

Public-sector tourism expenditure

National tourism policy development

Evaluation of tourism policies and programmes

Annex 2.A1. International learning models: Policy, organisation and governance

Chapter 3. Tourism intelligence and statistics in Italy



Introduction

Overall assessment

Statistical information on tourism

Moving the system of information towards a tourism intelligence structure

The role of new information technologies

Annex 3.A1. International learning models: Tourism intelligence and statistics

Bibliography

Chapter 4. Attractiveness and promotion of Italy as a tourism destination

Introduction

Overall assessment

A large diversity of natural and cultural resources

A weak relationship between tourism and heritage management

Italy has a strong international brand

ENIT

The promotional efforts of the regions

Performance evaluation

Annex 4.A1. International learning models: Attractiveness and promotion

Chapter 5. Education and training for tourism in Italy

Introduction

Overall assessment

The main challenges facing tourism education and training in Italy

Secondary education in tourism

Improving the connection between higher education and the tourism industry

Improving the training offers

Annex 5.A1. International learning models: Education and training



How to obtain this publication: OECD Bookshop

Documents connexes