OECD Studies on Tourism - Italy: Review of Issues and Policies

|
|
ISBN: 9789264114241
Publication date:
06 Jul 2011
Pages: 152
Languages:
English, Italian
Other versions:
E-book - PDF Format
This report sets out the main analysis and recommendations of the tourism policy review of Italy. It assesses the current state of tourism performance in Italy, its framework conditions and business environment, the existing set of tourism policies and programmes, especially in the area of statistics, promotion and education and training. The report presents a series of policy recommendations intended to support policy and programme development in Italy in order to develop and strengthen further the tourism sector and to provide inspiration to policy makers in other countries faced with similar challenges. The report includes international learning models from the United Kingdom, Canada, Spain and Switzerland.
Table of contents
Basic statistics of Italy
Executive Summary
Chapter 1. Profile and performance of tourism in Italy
- Introduction
- Overall assessment
- Italian tourism in a changed world
- Size and structure of the tourism sector
- Tourism performance and competitiveness
Chapter 2. Tourism policy, organisation and governance in Italy
-
Introduction
-
Overall assessment
-
Constitutional and legal foundation
-
Organisation and governance of tourism in Italy
-
The north-south divide
-
Public-sector tourism expenditure
-
National tourism policy development
-
Evaluation of tourism policies and programmes
-
Annex 2.A1. International learning models: Policy, organisation and governance
Chapter 3. Tourism intelligence and statistics in Italy
- Introduction
- Overall assessment
- Statistical information on tourism
- Moving the system of information towards a tourism intelligence structure
- The role of new information technologies
- Annex 3.A1. International learning models: Tourism intelligence and statistics
- Bibliography
Chapter 4. Attractiveness and promotion of Italy as a tourism destination
- Introduction
- Overall assessment
- A large diversity of natural and cultural resources
- A weak relationship between tourism and heritage management
- Italy has a strong international brand
- ENIT
- The promotional efforts of the regions
- Performance evaluation
- Annex 4.A1. International learning models: Attractiveness and promotion
Chapter 5. Education and training for tourism in Italy
- Introduction
- Overall assessment
- The main challenges facing tourism education and training in Italy
- Secondary education in tourism
- Improving the connection between higher education and the tourism industry
- Improving the training offers
- Annex 5.A1. International learning models: Education and training
How to obtain this publication: OECD Bookshop
Also AvailableEgalement disponible(s)