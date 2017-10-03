Meeting on tourism policies for sustainable and inclusive growth

|
2-3 October 2017 OECD, Paris
This high level meeting will bring together Ministers, policy makers and industry leaders to discuss ways to deliver more sustainable and inclusive tourism growth.
The event will mark the occasion of the 100th meeting and support the future policy agenda of the OECD Tourism Committee. It will draw attention to the major advances made in the implementation of effective tourism policies and programmes, and will facilitate open discussions about long term objectives for tourism development, and how an effective, forward-looking, whole-of-government approach to tourism can help achieve these objectives.
Programme
The meeting will consist of three main sessions:
Background information
Tourism plays a critical role in promoting economic growth, sustainability and inclusiveness and it is a policy area that involves multiple portfolios, different levels of government and the private sector. To ensure sustainable and inclusive tourism growth, all relevant ministries across all levels of government must collaborate and co-ordinate their actions.
