Governments participating in the OECD Steel Committee consider excess capacity as being one of the main challenges facing the global steel sector today. Following the Ministerial Council Meeting on 6-7 May 2014, where Ministers stressed the need to address the issue of excess capacity in some industries such as steel, the OECD Steel Committee has deepened its discussions on capacity, and will take this work further in the next few years.



The OECD Steelmaking Capacity Portal supports this work by providing access to a range of data and analyses on global capacity developments.

Summary of global capacity developments: Despite the currently high level of global excess steelmaking capacity and weak market conditions, capacity is projected to grow further in 2015‑2017. Capacity in the OECD area is expected to remain roughly unchanged, with a few new projects being offset by capacity closures. Much of the world’s capacity growth is likely to occur in regions that are currently net importers of steel. As a result of numerous investment projects currently taking place around the world, global steelmaking capacity is projected to increase to 2.42 billion tonnes per year by 2017, with non‑OECD economies accounting for approximately 72.4% of the total capacity in 2017.

These developments are overviewed in a paper released in April 2016 based on data extending to December 2015. An earlier OECD policy paper examines the causes and consequences of excess capacity as well as the role of government policies.

The OECD co-organised, together with the Belgian authorities, a High-Level Meeting on Excess Capacity and Structural Adjustment in the Steel Sector. Read more about the outcomes of the event, 18 April, Brussels.

1. World Crude Steelmaking Capacity, 2000-2017 OECD and non-OECD areas (updated December 2015)

2. New investment projects in crude steelmaking by economy, all regions (updated December 2015)

Contact

Analysts using the data and information on this page who identify changes in the characteristics of the projects listed are encouraged to contact the Secretariat with relevant information and documentation at steel@oecd.org.

