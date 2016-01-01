Steel Market Developments provide up-to-date information on global and regional steel markets. Reviewed and approved by the OECD Steel Committee, they are disseminated approximately twice a year to the public to allow policymakers, industry, media and academia to keep abreast of the main trends and recent developments taking place.

The reports provide an overview of recent supply and demand developments and, when available, forecasts from publicly available sources. Topics of special interest are occasionally covered, including; developments in steel-related raw material markets

steelmaking capacity trends

updates on specific regions that are important for the global steel market

These papers are reviewed and approved by the Steel Committee before release. All OECD Steel Market Developments produced since 2011 are available below.

According to the December 2015 report, the outlook for the steel industry has weakened significantly, due to cyclical factors associated with sluggish global economic activity and industry-specific structural problems such as overcapacity. Adjustment pressures are growing significantly and will have to be worked out in the coming years. There are many ways in which the industry can adjust, but one possible near term scenario involves further price and profitability suppression, production declines resulting in low capacity utilisation rates across the board, and possibly plant closures amongst the least efficient firms. There will be growing social and human costs associated with the current market downturn, and governments should prepare effective programmes to help steel workers, who are laid off in the process, adapt to these changes. Alternatively, government interventions may help the industry “muddle through” the crisis, but these would be expected to lead to more market distortions that would eventually create even more severe adjustment challenges in the longer term.

