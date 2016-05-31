31 May 2016, Warsaw, Poland

A seminar is organised in partnership with the Polish Ministry of Economic Development called “How to implement SIBs in Poland”? This seminar follows the work already done by LEED in the area of Social Impact Bonds.



The Polish Government is about to launch a call for initiatives both to test and pilot SIBs and to set an intermediary structure to facilitate SIB’s preparation and implementation in the country.



This seminar is meant, on the one hand, to contribute to increase awareness on SIBs and, on the other hand, to provide the practical information on SIBs implementation in Poland using international experiences.



The participants of the seminar shall have the opportunity to find out what are the practical aspects of setting up and implementing the SIBs, what are the advantages and potential threats and what are the milestones of the whole process, through an open discussion with a number of international experts in the field.

Costs: No participation fee required.

Language: English and Polish Venue: Ministry of Economic Development, Wspólna Street 2/4, Warsaw, Poland, Theatre Hall A





Documents connexes