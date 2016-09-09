09/09/2016 – The global steel industry continues to face difficult conditions due to excess capacity, weak global demand and growing trade tensions, the OECD Steel Committee said after meeting this week. While global steel trade remains relatively robust, there has been a sharp increase in steel trade actions by governments, it said, noting that trade actions should respect international obligations.

>> Read the full statement from Risaburo Nezu, Chairman of the OECD Steel Committee.

Documents connexes