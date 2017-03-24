24/03/2017 - There are signs of a modest return to growth in global steel demand and production and a price recovery from the lows of 2015, yet these trends could turn out to be temporary, the OECD Steel Committee said after meeting this week. Considerable structural imbalances remain unaddressed in the steel sector, it said, reiterating the urgency of tackling persistently high excess capacity.

The Committee also expressed concerns about mounting trade frictions and stressed that steel markets should remain as open and free of distortion as possible.

>> Read the full statement from Ronald Lorentzen, Chairman of the OECD Steel Committee.

