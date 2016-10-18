18/10/2016 - The OECD received a strong endorsement from both the G20 Leaders and Finance Ministers to work on solutions to support certainty in the tax system with the aim to promote investment, trade and balanced growth.

As part of a wider project, the OECD launches a Business Survey to invite businesses and other stakeholders to contribute their views on tax certainty.

The survey is an open and wide-spread consultation which supports the G20 future tax policy work. At the Hangzhou Summit in September 2016, the G20 Leaders emphasised the benefits of tax certainty in promoting investment, trade and balanced growth. Together with the IMF, the OECD was asked to continue working to enhance tax certainty.



Senior tax specialists are cordially invited to participate in the survey and contribute their experience and views to support the development of practical and concrete policy options aimed at fostering certainty in the tax system.

The survey will run from 18 October to 16 December 2016, and will also be an opportunity to identify specific tax policy issues for the future G20 tax agenda and to shape practical and concrete solutions for a more certain and predictable tax system.

This survey is strictly confidential and anonymous; no individual or organisation-specific information will be disclosed. Results will only be made available in aggregated format and presented to the G20 in 2017.

“This survey provides a unique opportunity for businesses to share their views and experiences related to tax certainty. Tax administrations and policy makers as well as civil society organisations will of course have later on a chance to comment on the findings”, said Pascal Saint-Amans, Director of the OECD Centre for Tax Policy and Administration.

» The Business Survey on Taxation is accessible at: http://bit.ly/oecd-tax-business-survey





» A Q&A session via webinar will be delivered on Tuesday 25 October at 15:00 (CEST). To register please go to http://bit.ly/oecd-business-survey-webinar

Media enquiries should be directed to Pascal Saint-Amans (+33 6 2630 4923) or the OECD Media Office (+33 1 4524 9700).

