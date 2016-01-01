The report presents the potential of new nanomaterials and highlights the remaining challenges for their safe and sustainable introduction in the tyre industry. New nanomaterials offer promising avenues for future innovation, which can contribute towards the sustainability and resource efficiency of the tyre industry and of the transport sector. For example, new nanomaterials have the potential to decrease tyre rolling resistance (improving vehicle’s fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions) and improve wear resistance (increasing tyre lifetime) while maintaining wet grip and existing safety levels.

The use of new nanomaterials in tyre production could help foster the sustainability of the tyre industry and reduce the environmental impact of vehicles, if the potential environmental, health and safety risks of the technology are managed carefully, according to the new OECD report Nanotechnology and Tyres: Greening Industry and Transport .