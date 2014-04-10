Industrie et entrepreneuriat
Making Innovation Policy Work: Learning from Experimentation
|
|
|
This book explores emerging topics in innovation policy for more inclusive and sustainable growth, building on concrete examples. It develops the notion of experimental innovation policy – which integrates monitoring and feedback at the policy design stage, and occurs continuously to improve impact and implementation. This approach should help improve the quality and efficiency of public expenditures supporting innovation policy.
Experimental policy making is particularly important for new and emerging innovation domains, where the scope for learning and improvement is the greatest. To make the discussion as concrete and relevant as possible for practitioners and policy makers, three emerging domains of innovation policy are explored in greater detail: innovative entrepreneurship, green innovation, and pro-poor or base-of-the-pyramid (BoP) innovation.
|
Published April 2014
Read online
OECD iLibrary access
Order the book
Further reading
Fail fast, learn fast and innovate
OECD Insights Blog
Remarks by OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría at publication launch,
at World Bank,
Washington, DC,
10 April 2014
|
|
Contents
Executive summary
read online | download
Making innovation policy work: The benefits and lessons of experimental innovation policy
read online | download
New open economy industrial policy: Making choices without picking winners
read online
“Bottom of the pyramid” innovation and pro-poor growth
read online
Innovation for the “base of the pyramid”: Developing a framework for policy experimentation
read online
Incubating the incubation cycle: Two approaches to promoting techno-entrepreneurship in weak institutional environments
read online
Supporting affordable biotechnology innovations: Learning from global collaboration and local experience
read online
Fostering innovation for green growth: Learning from policy experimentation
read online
Making evaluations count: Toward more informed policy
read online
Scaling up and sustaining experimental innovation policies with limited resources:
Peripheral Schumpeterian development agencies
read online
Also AvailableEgalement disponible(s)