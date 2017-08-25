25/08/2017 - Four years after Mexico overhauled its telecommunications sector with a major legal and regulatory reform, a new OECD Review assesses the impact on the market, businesses and households. It recommends further measures for the telecoms and broadcast sector to build on this progress and ensure Mexico reaps maximum benefits from the digital transformation.

The 2017 Review follows the OECD’s 2012 Review of Telecommunication Policy and Regulation in Mexico, whose recommendations contributed to the country’s 2013 reform.