Tanzania - OECD Investment Policy Review

Launch of the Investment Policy Review 31/01/2014 - Dar es Salaam Tanzanian Prime Minister, Mizengo Pinda encouraged his goverment to forge ahead with targeted investment policy reforms to help the country attract more sustainable and inclusive investment. Mr. Rintaro Tamaki, OECD Deputy Secretary-General, urged the country to make full use of OECD investment policy tools in this context. After a presentation of the report's key findings, an audience of governmental representatives, private sector organisations, and the donor community discussed the best options for concrete policy follow-up. >> read the press release >> read more about the review process Left to right: Tanzanian Prime Minister, Mizengo Pinda and Rintaro Tamaki, OECD Deputy Secretary-General. This review evaluates Tanzania's current policy situation and makes recommendations for enabling the country to attract higher investment so as to exploit its full potential and become a regional trade and investment hub.

The review finds that, while private investment in Tanzania has considerably risen since the early 1990s, further progress can be made to improve the business climate and attract more investment in key sectors, such as infrastructure and agriculture.

The review is based on the OECD Policy Framework for Investment and undertaken within the framework of the NEPAD-OECD Africa Investment Initiative with the support of the Government of the United States. Contents Executive summary (pdf) Overview of progress and policy challenges (pdf) Investment policy Investment promotion and facilitation Infrastructure investment policy Promoting sustainable investment in agriculture