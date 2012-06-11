High-level seminar on capital flow management and liberalisation: the role of international co-operation

The purpose of this seminar was to advance shared understandings on policies to make the most of cross-border capital flows in support of growth and development and on the value of international co-operation, including the OECD Codes of Liberalisation, in the current context of serious global financial turbulence.

Angel Gurría, Secretary-General of the OECD, joined by Stanley Fischer, Governor of the Bank of Israel and former First Deputy Managing Director of the IMF, opening the seminar.

PROGRAMME

Session I Making the most of capital flows

Session II Tailoring capital flow management and liberalisation strategies to national circumstances

Session III The Codes of Liberalisation as instruments of interntional co-operation

Session IV Looking ahead

MEETING DOCUMENTS

Programme (pdf)

Opening remarks, Angel Gurría, OECD Secretary-General

Speech by Stanley Fischer, Governor of the Bank of Israel and former First Deputy Managing Director of the IMF

Introductory Comments to Session 4: Looking Ahead by William White, Chair of the OECD Economic and Development Review Committee



Compilation of presentations and speeches (zip)



Related documents and links

Making the most of international capital flows, OECD Insight blog by guest author, Angel Gurría

OECD Codes of Liberalisation (page web en français)

Capital flows and the Code of Liberalisation

Code of Liberalisation: new governance arrangements (pdf)

Brochure explaining the Code of Capital Movements (pdf)

International capital mobility: Which structural policies reduce financial fragility? OECD Economics Policy Paper No. 2, 11 June 2012

