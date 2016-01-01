Southeast Asia Investment Policy Perspectives

Downloa‌d the report (pdf)

Prospects for international investment in Southeast Asia have never been so positive. At a time when other regions are still recovering from the global financial crisis, the members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are expected to see growth on average of 5.4% over the next five years. These growth prospects have given impetus to ASEAN member states' goal of achieving an ASEAN Economic Community by 2015.

To assist ASEAN countries address the challenges that arise from an increased openness to investment, this report analyses the region's investment climate and suggests ways to bring about a greater convergence of both policies and outcomes for the countries involved.

This report benchmarks the treatment of foreign investors across Southeast Asia, both in terms of openness and with regard to the levels of investor protection offered by host governments. It also considers how ASEAN member states can improve their promotion of international investment, not just in volume terms but also by maximising the development impact of that investment through spill-overs and linkages with local enterprises.





TABLE OF CONTENTS Introduction

Foreign direct investment trends in ASEAN from an OECD investor perspective

Openness to foreign investment in Southeast Asia

The ASEAN way: progressively harmonising legal protection of investment

Investment promotion and facilitation in Southeast Asia

Infrastructure connectivity in Southeast Asia