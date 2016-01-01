Politiques de l'investissement

OSAA-OECD high-level event on leveraging pension funds for financing infrastructure development in Africa

 

High-level side event at the 3rd International Conference on Financing for Development

3.30-6.00pm, 15 July 2015 - ECA Africa Hall, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

In light of critical financing needs for infrastructure development in Africa, this event explored strategies to leverage Africa’s pension funds, as well as other sources of private financing to develop Africa’s infrastructure. Ways to improve the investment climate in Africa using the recently updated Policy Framework for Investment were also addressed, specifically:

  • Africa’s development financing priorities

  • the role of the Policy Framework for Investment in creating a stable and conducive environment for investment

  • factors and policies that promote private sector’s participation in infrastructure development

  • recommendations to leverage pension funds for financing infrastructure development

Speakers

Maged Abdelaziz | Angel Gurría | Carlos Lopes | Ibrahim Assane Mayaki | Elham M.A. Ibrahim | Macky Sall | Vincent Seretse | Erik Solheim | Lisa Kubiske | Olajobi Makinwa | Renosi Mokate | Chinelo Anohu-Amazu 

 

This event was co-organised by the UN Office of the Special Advisor to Africa (OSAA) and the OECD. It is an official side event of the 3rd International Conference on Financing for Development.  

  

 

Meeting documents

Keynote by Angel Gurría

Agenda

Concept note

Official side event web page

 

Blog

Financing for development? Show me the money! - Gabriela Ramos on OECD Insights

Regional investment: time to cooperate - Carole Biau on OECD Insights

