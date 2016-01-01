OSAA-OECD high-level event on leveraging pension funds for financing infrastructure development in Africa

3.30-6.00pm, 15 July 2015 - ECA Africa Hall, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
In light of critical financing needs for infrastructure development in Africa, this event explored strategies to leverage Africa’s pension funds, as well as other sources of private financing to develop Africa’s infrastructure. Ways to improve the investment climate in Africa using the recently updated Policy Framework for Investment were also addressed, specifically:
Speakers
Maged Abdelaziz | Angel Gurría | Carlos Lopes | Ibrahim Assane Mayaki | Elham M.A. Ibrahim | Macky Sall | Vincent Seretse | Erik Solheim | Lisa Kubiske | Olajobi Makinwa | Renosi Mokate | Chinelo Anohu-Amazu
This event was co-organised by the UN Office of the Special Advisor to Africa (OSAA) and the OECD. It is an official side event of the 3rd International Conference on Financing for Development.
Meeting documents
Blog
Financing for development? Show me the money! - Gabriela Ramos on OECD Insights
Links
Policy Framework for Investment
G20-OECD High-level Principles of Long-term Investment Financing by Institutional Investors
OECD project on institutional investors and long-term investment
OECD Business and Finance Outlook
OECD work on investment in Africa
UN Office of the Special Advisor to Africa (OSAA): www.un.org/en/africa/osaa
3rd International Conference on Financing for Development
