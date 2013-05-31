Politiques de l'investissement
OECD-SADC-IFC-JICA seminar on private sector participation in Africa's infrastructure
2013 Tokyo International Conference on African Development
|
31 May 2013 – Yokohama, Japan
>> Read the press release, 31 May 2013 [ en français ]
This seminar took place as part of the 5th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD V). It was jointly organised by the NEPAD-OECD Africa Investment Initiative and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), with participation from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC).
High-level speakers
- H.E. Macky SALL, President of Senegal
- H.E. Paulo Francisco ZUCULA, Minister of Transport and Communication of Mozambique
- Mr. Rintaro TAMAKI, OECD Deputy-Secretary General
- Mr. Masakazu ICHIKAWA, Vice-President of JICA
- Dr. Ibrahim Mayaki, CEO of the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD)
Enhanced private sector participation can help fill the infrastructure funding gap that has been rapidly growing in Africa since the 1980s. While private sector participation can improve the efficiency of infrastructure investment and help reduce the widening gap between demand and supply for basic infrastructure, the shift from public to private provision involves many risks and must be carefully managed and prepared.
Seminar discussions focused on:
- highlighting progress and remaining policy bottlenecks in infrastructure investment in Southern Africa, based on conclusions from OECD Investment Policy Reviews conducted in five SADC member states
- introducing the SADC Regional Infrastructure Development Master Plan
- presenting the public private partnership approach of the IFC, drawing on government investment and lending case studies.
|
|
MEETING DOCUMENTS
Draft programme and biographies
Key concepts for discussion
VENUE
JICA Yokohama, Room Kamome
２丁目-３-１ Shinko, Naka Ward
Kanagawa Prefecture, Yokohama
231-0001, Japan
LINKS
NEPAD-OECD Africa Investment Initiative
SADC: www.sadc.int
IFC: www.ifc.org
TICAD V: www.ticad.net/index.html
Also AvailableEgalement disponible(s)