Politiques de l'investissement

OECD-SADC-IFC-JICA seminar on private sector participation in Africa's infrastructure

 

2013 Tokyo International Conference on African Development

31 May 2013 – Yokohama, Japan
 

>> Read the press release, 31 May 2013 [ en français ]
 

This seminar took place as part of the 5th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD V). It was jointly organised by the NEPAD-OECD Africa Investment Initiative and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), with participation from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

High-level speakers

  • H.E. Macky SALL, President of Senegal
  • H.E. Paulo Francisco ZUCULA, Minister of Transport and Communication of Mozambique
  • Mr. Rintaro TAMAKI, OECD Deputy-Secretary General
  • Mr. Masakazu ICHIKAWA, Vice-President of JICA
  • Dr. Ibrahim Mayaki, CEO of the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD)

Enhanced private sector participation can help fill the infrastructure funding gap that has been rapidly growing in Africa since the 1980s. While private sector participation can improve the efficiency of infrastructure investment and help reduce the widening gap between demand and supply for basic infrastructure, the shift from public to private provision involves many risks and must be carefully managed and prepared.
 

Seminar discussions focused on:
 

  • highlighting progress and remaining policy bottlenecks in infrastructure investment in Southern Africa, based on conclusions from OECD Investment Policy Reviews conducted in five SADC member states
     
  • introducing the SADC Regional Infrastructure Development Master Plan
     
  • presenting the public private partnership approach of the IFC, drawing on government investment and lending case studies.

 

BACKGROUND READING

Increasing private participation in the Southern African Development Community’s infrastructure: Policy bottlenecks and the way forward (pdf)

 

OECD POLICY TOOLS

OECD Investment Policy Reviews

OECD Policy Framework for Investment

Draft Policy Guidance for Clean Energy Infrastructure (pdf)

OECD Principles for Private Sector Participation in Infrastructure

Private Sector Participation in Water Infrastructure: OECD Checklist for Public Action
 

‌‌‌ 

MEETING DOCUMENTS

Draft programme and biographies

Key concepts for discussion
 
 

VENUE

JICA Yokohama, Room Kamome
２丁目-３-１ Shinko, Naka Ward
Kanagawa Prefecture, Yokohama
231-0001, Japan

LINKS

NEPAD-OECD Africa Investment Initiative

SADC: www.sadc.int

IFC: www.ifc.org

TICAD V: www.ticad.net/index.html

 

Documents connexes

 

Also AvailableEgalement disponible(s)