Mozambique - OECD Investment Policy Review

Since the early 1990s Mozambique has worked to stimulate economic growth with market-based economic policies. It has moved away from central planning, created the Mozambique Investment Promotion Centre, and reformed its investment code to strengthen investors’ rights.



To reinforce these investment reform efforts and continue to improve its business climate, the government of Mozambique, in partnership with the OECD and NEPAD, began a comprehensive review of its investment policies in 2011.



The resulting Investment Policy Review notes that, while numerous policy advances have been achieved, there are remaining challenges for the country to overcome. To assist the government with these challenges, the review makes a series of recommendations in the form of policy options. These recommendations have been discussed in detail with government stakeholders with a view to implementation.



The review is based on the OECD Policy Framework for Investment and undertaken within the framework of the NEPAD-OECD Africa Investment Initiative with the support of the Government of Finland.