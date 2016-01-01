Politiques de l'investissement

Mozambique - OECD Investment Policy Review

 

Date of publication
13 November 2013

 
Browse or buy

OECD iLibrary

Access for government officials
with OLIS accounts

Local distributors

 

DOCUMENTS AND LINKS

NEPAD-OECD Africa Investment Initiative

Policy Framework for Investment

Country investment policy reviews

Since the early 1990s Mozambique has worked to stimulate economic growth with market-based economic policies. It has moved away from central planning, created the Mozambique Investment Promotion Centre, and reformed its investment code to strengthen investors’ rights.

  
To reinforce these investment reform efforts and continue to improve its business climate, the government of Mozambique, in partnership with the OECD and NEPAD, began a comprehensive review of its investment policies in 2011.

  
The resulting Investment Policy Review notes that, while numerous policy advances have been achieved, there are remaining challenges for the country to overcome. To assist the government with these challenges, the review makes a series of recommendations in the form of policy options. These recommendations have been discussed in detail with government stakeholders with a view to implementation.
  

The review is based on the OECD Policy Framework for Investment and undertaken within the framework of the NEPAD-OECD Africa Investment Initiative with the support of the Government of Finland. 

 

   

Contents

Executive summary (pdf)
  

Country overview  
  

Investment policy
  

Investment promotion and facilitation
  

Infrastructure

 

Documents connexes

 

Also AvailableEgalement disponible(s)