Politiques de l'investissement

Malaysia - OECD Investment Policy Review

 

Date of publication
6 November 2013

 
Launch of the investment policy review

27/11/2013 - Kuala Lumpur

Citing the review as a milestone for Malaysia,  International Trade and Industry Minister YB Dato’ Sri Mustapa Mohamed underlined the country's commitment to reforms that promote both domestic and foreign investments in high value-added activities and niche areas to achieve the goals of the transformation agenda.

>> Transcript of speech

 

Malaysia investment policy review launch event

Left to right: Stephen Thomsen, Head of OECD Investment Policy Reviews; Shigeru Nakamura, Ambassador of Japan to Malaysia; YB Dato’ Sri Mustapa Mohamed, Minister of International Trade and Industry for Malaysia

IN THE PRESS

The Star
Malaysia-chronicle
The Malay-Online

 

ABOUT THE BOOK

The Malaysian government, in partnership with the OECD and ASEAN, has undertaken a review of its investment policies as part of an active programme of investment policy reforms to help revive both foreign and domestic investment.


Malaysia stands out as one of the economic success stories in Asia. Foreign direct investment (FDI) has played a major role in the growth and diversification of the economy, and has been a key part of an outward-oriented development strategy. However the Malaysian economy is confronting numerous inter-related challenges as it strives to attain developed country status by 2020.

 
This review assesses the investment climate in Malaysia, including the institutional and legislative framework for investment. It focuses on policy options in the areas of investment, infrastructure, finance, responsible business conduct, corporate governance, and green investment and discusses measures to help revive both foreign and domestic investment.


This review took place within the framework of the ASEAN-OECD Investment Programme, with the support of the Government of Japan and the Economic Co-operation Work Programme under the ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement.

 

   

Contents

Executive summary, assessment and recommendations (pdf)

Investment trends

Investment policy: Towards greater openness

Property rights and investor protection

Investment promotion and facilitation

Corporate governance

Policies for promoting responsible business conduct

Financial sector development

Infrastructure development

Investment framework in support of green growth

 

