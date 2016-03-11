Launch of the OECD-FAO Guidance for Responsible Agricultural Supply Chains

|
The Guidance for Responsible Agricultural Supply Chains helps enterprises observe international standards of responsible business conduct and undertake due diligence along agricultural supply chains so that their operations do not lead to adverse impacts and contribute to sustainable development.
OECD Deputy Secretary-General Douglas Frantz and Jamie Morrison, Strategic Programme Leader at FAO, welcomed participants to the official launch in Paris on 11 March 2016. The high-level panel representing governments, business and civil society discussed the challenges and best practices to build responsible agricultural supply chains.
KEY SPEAKERS
Jérôme Bédier, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and General Secretary, Carrefour
Marten van den Berg, Director-General for Foreign Economic Relations at the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Pascal Canfin, CEO, WWF France
H.E. Pierre Duquesne, Ambassador, Permanent Representative of France to the OECD
Douglas Frantz, Deputy Secretary-General, OECD
Jamie Morrison, Strategic Programme Leader, Food Systems Programme, FAO
Roel Nieuwenkamp, Chair of the OECD Working Party on Responsible Business Conduct
Bauke Rouwers, President, Unilever France
DOCUMENTS AND LINKS
More about the OECD-FAO Guidance
Download the Guidance｜français
Download the brochure｜français
OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises
FAO work on responsible investment
