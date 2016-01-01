Jordan signs OECD agreement to strengthen investment climate

28/11/2013 - Jordan has become the 46th country to adhere to the OECD Declaration on International Investment and Multinational Enterprises. This adherence bears witness to the determination that Jordan holds towards keeping markets open to foreign direct investment, increasing its integration into the world economy and promoting responsible business conduct.

In adhering to the Declaration, Jordan undertakes to grant national treatment to foreign investors and to promote responsible business conduct. In return, the other adhering countries to the Declaration guarantee that Jordanian investors will receive a fair treatment abroad and encourage their multinational enterprises operating in Jordan to contribute to economic, social and environmental progress.

The forthcoming OECD Investment Policy Review of Jordan examines Jordan's investment regime and provides recommendations on how, despite the regional unrest and the slow recovery of the global economy strongly affecting economic activities, the authorities can implement structural reforms to make the country a more attractive investment destination and to support development. The Jordanian authorities recognise that the investment framework needs to be clarified, unified and improved, and have announced the revision of the investment law and the restructuration of the institutional framework for investment.

As an adherent to the Declaration, Jordan will fully participate in the work of the OECD Investment Committee, a leading forum for international co-operation on international investment issues. The Investment Committee offers an opportunity for Jordan to engage in active policy dialogue with peers and to benefit from international good practices and expertise. Three other countries in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region - Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia - have already joined the OECD Declaration. Jordan's adherence adds further weight to the perspective and contribution of the MENA region and will also enrich the work of the Committee and benefit the other participating countries.

