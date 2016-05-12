Politiques de l'investissement

10th Forum on responsible mineral supply chains

 

10-12 May 2016 OECD Conference Centre, Paris

 

ICGLR-OECD-UN GoE Multi-stakeholder Forum

The 2016 forum focused on compliance and implementation of the OECD Due Diligence Guidance, the ICGLR Regional Certification Mechanism, and other initiatives to enable responsible mineral supply chains. Focus areas included:

  • Making an impact – maximising the positive impacts on livelihoods through due diligence
  • Innovative models to support cost-effective due diligence
  • Viable options for trade in artisanal and small-scale mined gold
  • Role of customs and law enforcement to support private sector due diligence
  • Identifying and preventing the worst forms of child labour

The Forum is jointly organised by the OECD, the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) and UN Group of Experts on the Democratic Republic of Congo. 
  


 

 

  

 

 

MEETING DOCUMENTS

Agenda français

Five years of implementation of the due diligence guidance (pdf) | français

Report on due diligence in Colombia's gold supply chain

FAQ - Sourcing gold from Artisanal and Small-Scale Miners

 

LINKS

OECD Due Diligence Guidance homepage

Implementing the Due Diligence Guidance

Support to artisanal and small-scale miners

ICGLR Regional Certification Mechanism (pdf)

OECD Risk Awareness Tool for Multinational Enterprises in Weak Governance Zones

 

