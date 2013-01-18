Panel on private investment in the food and agriculture sectors

>> Read press release - 18 January 2013 >> Read Chair's conclusions >> Read Ministers' communiqué -19 January 2013

As the demand for food grows and land and water become scarcer, private investment is essential if agriculture is to fulfill its function of contributing to economic development, poverty reduction and food security.

As part of the 2013 Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA), the OECD organised a high-level panel that considered the conditions and impacts of private investment in the food and agriculture sectors. The panel brought together high-level officials from OECD, emerging and developing countries as well as representatives from the private sector and international organisations. The conclusions of the panel fed into the discussions of the Agriculture Ministers’ Summit held on 19 January 2013.

Objectives of the panel: This panel considered the conditions required to create an attractive environment for private investment in the food and agriculture sectors, and to ensure that such investment brings economic and social benefits to host countries.

Issues discussed: What are the main constraints faced by private investors in the food and agriculture sectors?

What policy issues need to be addressed to attract further private investment in these sectors?

What mechanisms should be in place to maximise benefits for host countries and to ensure that private investment effectively contribute to sustainable economic development and food security? Panelists: Mr. Louxon S. Kazabu, Hon. Vice Minister of Agriculture and Livestock of Zambia

Dr. Bui Ba Bong, Hon. Vice Minister of Agriculture and Rural development of Vietnam

Mr. Detlef Schoen, Managing partner, Aquila Capital Farms

Mr. Christoph Wigger, Vice President, Sales and marketing for Europe, CIS, North Africa and Middle East, John Deere Moderated by Mr. Karim Dahou, Executive Manager, Directorate for Financial and Enterprise Affairs, OECD