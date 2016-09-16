Politiques de l'investissement

Monitoring investment and trade measures

 

 

16TH OECD-UNCTAD REPORT ON G20 INVESTMENT MEASURES

10/11/2016: The 16th OECD-UNCTAD report on G20 investment measures found that the overall direction of investment policy measures – both specific and not specific to FDI – taken by G20 countries remains solidly oriented towards further liberalisation and easing of conditions for international capital flows. The report recalls however that multiple restrictions to international investment remain in many sectors in G20 countries, explicitly in rules or less explicitly in the application of discretionary policies and calls on G20 governments to review whether the stock of restrictions to foreign investment can be further reduced. The report also points out that investment policies with discretionary elements require attention and dialogue to reconcile views and approaches resulting from different economic models and traditions in the common interest of openness and fairness in the area of international investment. This applies especially to investment policies related to national security concerns, as well as concerns about unequal competition among companies that dispose of different degrees of government backing or funding.

This report is jointly prepared by OECD and UNCTAD under their mandate to monitor and publicly report on the commitments of G20 countries not to introduce new barriers to trade and investment. It is part of a wider report on G20 trade and investment measures jointly published by the OECD, WTO and UNCTAD.

18/06/2015: Read an analysis of the nature of the stock of protectionist measures introduced since the global financial crisis and their impact on trade and investment.

 

Reports on investment policy changes

The OECD monitors investment policy changes in the 56 economies participating in its freedom of investment process and publishes regular reports:

Measures taken 16 February to 16 September 2016

Measures taken 16 September 2015 to 15 February 2016

Measures taken 16 February 2015 to 15 September 2015

Measures taken 16 September 2014 to 15 February 2015

Measures taken 16 February to 15 September 2014

Measures taken 16 September 2013 to 15 February 2014

Measures taken 16 February to 15 September 2013 

Summary of measures taken from 2008-2013

Measures taken 1 March to 15 September 2012

Measures taken 1 November 2011 to 29 February 2012

Measures taken 16 February to 31 October 2011 

Measures taken 16 September 2010 to 15 February 2011

Measures taken 16 February to 15 September 2010 

Measures taken 1 September 2009 to 14 February 2010 

Measures taken 15 November 2008 to 31 August 2009

G20 trade and investment measures - OECD-WTO-UNCTAD reports

The leaders of the G20, which comprises the world’s largest economies, are firmly committed to open trade and investment and to resisting protectionism in all its forms. They have mandated WTO, OECD and UNCTAD – the leading international organisations in the area of international trade and investment policies – to monitor policy developments and report publicly on these commitments.

16th report on G20 trade and investment measures, November 2016

15th report on G20 trade and investment measures, June 2016

14th report on G20 trade and investment measures, November 2015

13th report on G20 trade and investment measures, June 2015

12th report on G20 trade and investment measures, November 2014

11th report on G20 trade and investment measures, June 2014

10th report on G20 trade and investment measures, December 2013

9th report on G20 trade and investment measures, June 2013

8th report on G20 trade and investment measures, October 2012

7th report on G20 trade and investment measures, May 2012

6th report on G20 trade and investment measures, October 2011

5th report on G20 trade and investment measures, May 2011

4th report on G20 trade and investment measures, November 2010

3rd report on G20 trade and investment measures, June 2010

2nd report on G20 trade and investment measures, March 2010

1st report on G20 trade and investment measures, September 2009

 

 

Related documents and links

Freedom of investment at the OECD

 

Codes of liberalisation

 

Foreign Direct Investment Statistics

 

OECD work on global value chains

 

More about OECD and the G20

 

 

 

 

 

Documents connexes

 

Also AvailableEgalement disponible(s)