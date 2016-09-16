Monitoring investment and trade measures

16TH OECD-UNCTAD REPORT ON G20 INVESTMENT MEASURES 10/11/2016: The 16th OECD-UNCTAD report on G20 investment measures found that the overall direction of investment policy measures – both specific and not specific to FDI – taken by G20 countries remains solidly oriented towards further liberalisation and easing of conditions for international capital flows. The report recalls however that multiple restrictions to international investment remain in many sectors in G20 countries, explicitly in rules or less explicitly in the application of discretionary policies and calls on G20 governments to review whether the stock of restrictions to foreign investment can be further reduced. The report also points out that investment policies with discretionary elements require attention and dialogue to reconcile views and approaches resulting from different economic models and traditions in the common interest of openness and fairness in the area of international investment. This applies especially to investment policies related to national security concerns, as well as concerns about unequal competition among companies that dispose of different degrees of government backing or funding.

This report is jointly prepared by OECD and UNCTAD under their mandate to monitor and publicly report on the commitments of G20 countries not to introduce new barriers to trade and investment. It is part of a wider report on G20 trade and investment measures jointly published by the OECD, WTO and UNCTAD. 18/06/2015: Read an analysis of the nature of the stock of protectionist measures introduced since the global financial crisis and their impact on trade and investment.