G20 agrees Guiding Principles for Global Investment Policymaking

 

11/07/2016 - Following their meeting in Shanghai on 9-10 July 2016 under the Chinese G20 Presidency, G20 Trade Ministers issued a statement reinforcing their determination to "promote inclusive, robust and sustainable trade and investment growth". At the same time, Ministers agreed G20 Guiding Principles for Global Investment Policymaking.

 

These Guiding Principles are the result of discussions within the recently-established G20 Trade and Investment Working Group. The OECD, a long-standing key partner for the G20, plays an active role in the Working Group and, in co-operation with other international organisations, was instrumental in achieving this consensus.


Nine non-binding Guiding Principles provide guidance for investment policymaking with a view to:

  • fostering an open, transparent and conducive global policy environment for investment

  • promoting coherence in national and international investment policymaking
  • promoting inclusive economic growth and sustainable development

Download the full text of the Guiding Principles

 

  

G20 serves an appetiser to a potential investment policy feast

Following endorsement of the G20 Guiding Principles, Ana Novik, Head of the OECD Investment Division, highlights the importance of follow-through on this important stepping stone to greater policy coherence.

 

Documents and links

G20 Trade Ministers' statement on 10 July 2016

G20 Guiding Principles for Global Investment Policymaking

Monitoring G20 investment and trade measures

Review of the OECD Code of Liberalisation of Capital Movements

The Policy Framework for Investment

The Policy Framework for Investment in Agriculture

Country investment policy reviews

 

 

 

 

