G20 agrees Guiding Principles for Global Investment Policymaking

11/07/2016 - Following their meeting in Shanghai on 9-10 July 2016 under the Chinese G20 Presidency, G20 Trade Ministers issued a statement reinforcing their determination to "promote inclusive, robust and sustainable trade and investment growth". At the same time, Ministers agreed G20 Guiding Principles for Global Investment Policymaking.
These Guiding Principles are the result of discussions within the recently-established G20 Trade and Investment Working Group. The OECD, a long-standing key partner for the G20, plays an active role in the Working Group and, in co-operation with other international organisations, was instrumental in achieving this consensus.
Download the full text of the Guiding Principles
Documents and links
G20 Trade Ministers' statement on 10 July 2016
G20 Guiding Principles for Global Investment Policymaking
Monitoring G20 investment and trade measures
Review of the OECD Code of Liberalisation of Capital Movements
The Policy Framework for Investment
The Policy Framework for Investment in Agriculture
Documents connexes