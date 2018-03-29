Call for candidates: OECD Working Party on Responsible Business Conduct seeks a new Chair

Deadline for submission: 15 June 2018



29/03/2018 - The OECD Working Party on Responsible Business Conduct (WPRBC), is an intergovernmental body composed of representatives of all governments adhering to the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises (the Guidelines). Its role is to assist in implementing the Guidelines, support the functioning of the National Contact Points (NCPs), promote policy coherence on responsible business conduct (RBC), pursue the development and implementation of due diligence guidance, and engage with non-adhering countries, partner organisations, and stakeholders.

The WPRBC is seeking candidates for the position of Chair. The Chair will be expected to play an active role, in collaboration with the Secretariat, in assisting the WPRBC in fulfilling its mandate to implement and promote the Guidelines. This includes chairing meetings of the WPRBC (March, December) and co-chairing meetings of the Network of NCPs (June, December), participating in conferences and meetings relating to the Guidelines and RBC more broadly, and giving the Guidelines’ visibility with governments, business and other stakeholders. The Chair coordinates with and is supported by the Responsible Business Conduct Unit in the OECD’s Investment Division, which, under the authority of the Secretary-General, serves as the Secretariat to the WPRBC.

Candidates will be assessed against the following criteria:

Core criteria

Citizenship of an Adherent to the OECD Declaration on International Investment and Multinational Enterprises and endorsement by at least one Adherent to the Declaration.

Demonstrated technical expertise and extensive practical experience or academic credentials in the area of responsible business conduct, including familiarity with the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises; knowledge of the National Contact Point system and of OECD due diligence guidance tools.

Impartiality, absence of real or perceived conflict of interest with duties of the Chair.

Leadership, seniority and international visibility on RBC issues

Excellent oral and written communication skills, including experience in public speaking.

Ability to build trust and confidence vis-à-vis the stakeholders referred to in the Guidelines (Trade Union Advisory Committee, Business and Industry Advisory Committee and OECD Watch).

Fluency in at least one of the two official languages of the OECD (English and French).

Willingness, availability and ability to devote a substantial amount of time to steering the work of the OECD Working Party on Responsible Business Conduct and co-chairing the Network of the National Contact Points for Responsible Business Conduct, including travel and participation in relevant events worldwide.

Other

Knowledge of the OECD Declaration on International Investment and Multinational Enterprises.

Strong negotiation skills and diplomatic sensitivity.

Strong strategic thinking, including knowledge and experience in building partnerships, networks and synergies with other international organisations (e.g. UN, ILO), high-level processes, stakeholders and initiatives relating to RBC.

Knowledge of other languages would be considered an asset.

The successful candidate’s term would start on 1 January 2019. The selected Chair will be subject to annual renewal by the WPRBC and would be expected, in principle, to serve no longer than a maximum of five years.

Candidates are invited to submit their CV and a letter of motivation to the OECD Secretariat (investment@oecd.org) before close of business on 15 June 2018. Short-listed candidates will be invited for an interview with the WPRBC. The Chair will be designated by the WPRBC by consensus.

For any questions please contact the OECD Secretariat (investment@oecd.org).



Notes: The Guidelines form part of the OECD Declaration on International Investment and Multinational Enterprises. The WPRBC is a subsidiary body of the OECD Investment Committee.

