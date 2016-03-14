Conference on investment treaties: The quest for balance between investor protection and governments’ right to regulate

|
Many recent investment treaty developments have been driven by the quest for balance between investor protection and governments’ right to regulate. Efforts to achieve balance have inspired innovation in treaty policy, led some countries to exit investment treaties perceived as outdated, and informed treaty policy and practice worldwide.
This conference explored:
BACKGROUND DOCUMENTS
> Treaties and treaty material
|
MEETING DOCUMENTS
LINKS
2015 Investment Treaty Conference
OECD Freedom of Investment Roundtable
BACKGROUND DOCUMENTS
Brazil-Malawi Investment Cooperation and Facilitation Agreement (2015)
Comprehensive Trade and Economic Agreement (CETA, 2016)
Dominican Republic-Central America Free Trade Agreement (CAFTA-DR, 2004)
EU investment chapter proposal for TTIP (2015)
EU-Viet Nam investment chapter (2016)
OECD Draft Convention on the Protection of Foreign Property (1967)
Pacific Alliance, Additional Protocol to the Framework Agreement of the Pacific Alliance (2014, in Spanish)
Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement (TPP, 2015)
South African Protection of Investment Act (2015)
Blog by Cecilia Malmström on Proposing an Investment Court System (2015)
Blog by Angel Gurría on the growing pains of investment treaties (2014)
D. Gaukrodger and K. Gordon (OECD 2012), "Investor-State Dispute Settlement: A Scoping Paper for the Investment Policy Community”
J. Pohl, K. Mashigo and A. Nohen (OECD 2012), "Dispute Settlement Provisions in International Investment Agreements: A Large Sample Survey”
R. Dolzer, "Fair and Equitable Treatment: Today's Contours” (2014)
Documents connexes