10-11 December ‌2014 - ASEAN Hall, Jakarta, Indonesia

On the eve of 2015, this event showcased the regional investment integration achievements realised by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Practitioners highlighted policy reforms at the national and regional levels and considered practical measures to further enhance integration. Ways to successfully attract investment to strengthen ASEAN supply chains were identified. The discussions also drew on ASEAN Member States’ experience with their Investment Policy Reviews.

Day 1 featured a High-Level Forum where leaders from the public and private sectors interacted on key issues to promote ASEAN integration through investment policy and promotion. Day 2 focused on specific aspects of regional co-operation on investment promotion, as well as on strengthening the ASEAN supply chain and integrating ASEAN into global value chains. This conference also featured a first meeting of the Regional Policy Network on investment within the context of the OECD Southeast Asia Regional Programme.



The conference was jointly organised by ASEAN and the OECD and brought together investment policy makers from ASEAN and OECD members, as well as industry leaders.