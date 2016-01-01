2015 International Workshop on Responsible Mineral Supply Chains

Hosted by the CCCMC and the OECD

This workshop provided the opportunity to discuss the role of governments, industry associations, international partners, businesses, non-governmental organisations, and other stakeholders in promoting responsible mineral supply chains.

The workshop also launched the new Chinese Due Diligence Guidelines for Responsible Mineral Supply Chains which have been developed as a result of cooperation between between the China Chamber of Commerce Metals, Minerals & Chemicals Importers and Exporters (CCCMC) and the OECD. Participants will have the opportunity to learn about what is expected from them to implement these guidelines and to participate in a consultation on audit protocols related to these guidelines.

Meeting documents

Agenda | 会议日程

Venue and accomodation: The event took place at the Swissôtel Beijing Hong Kong Macau Center.





