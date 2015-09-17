Responsible business conduct country reviews

|
Investors and companies need to understand what is expected of them in the specific environment in which they operate to be able to contribute most effectively to sustainable development and inclusive growth through responsible business conduct.
As part of its work to implement the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises, the OECD produces country reports that examine the role of responsible business conduct in building healthy business environments. These reports provide concise and basic information to investors on the existing responsible business conduct expectations in the featured countries. The reports are sometimes published as part of the OECD Investment Policy Review series.
Responsible business conduct in Georgia (2016)
Responsible business conduct in Ukraine (2016)
Responsible business conduct in the Philippines (2016)
Responsible business conduct in Myanmar (2014)
Responsible business conduct in Kazakhstan (2014) launch press release
Cambodia workshop - 26 October 2016, Phnom Penh (Khmer)
Kazakhstan workshop - 29 June 2016, Astana
Ukraine workshop - 17 September 2015, Kyiv
OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises
Policy Framework for Investment
