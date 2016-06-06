Promoting responsible business conduct in the financial sector is vital to building a sustainable global economy. However, the inherent complexities in the sector such as extensive and complex business relationships or the rapidity of transactions make practical application of effective due diligence systems challenging.

This paper will be released on 28 March 2017 via a web launch hosted by PRI.

