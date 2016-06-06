Principes directeurs pour les entreprises multinationales

Responsible business conduct in the financial sector

 

Promoting responsible business conduct in the financial sector is vital to building a sustainable global economy. However, the inherent complexities in the sector such as extensive and complex business relationships or the rapidity of transactions make practical application of effective due diligence systems challenging.

 

Responsible Business Conduct for Institutional Investors explains the application of the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises in the context of institutional investors. The paper highlights key considerations for institutional investors in carrying out due diligence to identify and respond to environmental and social risks.

