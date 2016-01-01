Principes directeurs pour les entreprises multinationales

Public consultation on the draft Chinese Due Diligence Guidelines for Responsible Mineral Supply Chains

 

A month-long public consultation for draft Chinese Due Diligence Guidelines for Responsible Mineral Supply Chains was launched in October 2015.

The OECD cooperated closely with the China Chamber of Commerce Metals, Minerals & Chemicals Importers and Exporters (CCCMC) in preparing the draft Guidelines. They had also benefited from consultation with industry organisations and select stakeholders. 

The Guidelines were designed to align Chinese company due diligence with international standards and allow for mutual recognition with existing international initiatives and legislations.

In addition to these Guidelines, CCCMC will release resource-specific audit protocols and supplementary materials which will provide detailed guidance for companies on how to carry out due diligence in the respective sectors. 

The final Chinese Due Diligence Guidelines for Responsible Mineral Supply Chains were launched on 2 December 2015 at a joint OECD-CCCMC workshop in Beijing. 

The draft guidelines for comment were available in ChineseEnglish and French.

