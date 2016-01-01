Public Consultation on Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible Supply Chains in the Garment and Footwear sector

The public consultation is now closed.



The garment and footwear sector is one of the largest consumer goods sectors in the world and provides employment opportunities to millions of workers worldwide. However, this sector also holds known risks of adverse human rights, labour and environmental impacts at various stages of the supply chain.

The OECD is developing a Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible Supply Chains in the Garment and Footwear Sector to help enterprises identify, prevent, mitigate and account for how they address their actual and potential adverse impacts in their supply chains. In this context, the OECD is hosting a month-long public consultation on the draft Guidance.

This guide is part of the work the OECD undertakes to create practical sectoral applications for the recommendations found in the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises.

About the Guidance

The Guidance is relevant for all enterprises operating in the garment and footwear supply chain, including enterprises operating at various points along the supply chain.

It can also help governments, particularly National Contact Points, in their efforts to promote the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises and in clarifying expectations of due diligence in the garment and sector.

Observance of the Guidance will be voluntary.‌