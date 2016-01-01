OECD and National Human Rights Institutions join forces to promote respect of human rights by multinational companies

The OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises are the most comprehensive corporate code of conduct developed by governments in existence today. They cover all major areas of business ethics and apply to enterprises responsible for 85% of international investment. The Guidelines has a unique implementation mechanism that aims to resolve issues arising from the non-observance of the Guidelines.

The ICC is a global association of 70 national human rights institutions established according to the UN Paris Principles, as independent and pluralist institutions with the mandate to promote and protect human rights.

The partnership concluded at the 11th ICC Conference held in Amman, Jordan on 4-7 October 2012, establishes a three year program of mutual assistance to further the implementation of the greater understanding, visibility and use of the OECD Guidelines and the NHRIS Paris Principles Mandate.

When the Guidelines were updated in 2011 a new chapter on human rights was added. It is consistent with the UN Guiding Principles and it reinforced procedures for addressing human rights violations. The UN Guiding Principles recognise the unique functions NHRIS across all three pillars of the UN “protect, respect and remedy" framework.

The OECD and ICC are particularly committed to cross-referencing each other’s instruments, functions, and work. The organisations will encourage cross participation in global relations events, experience-sharing and capacity building for the National Contact Points, the government departments responsible for the OECD Guidelines, as well as continuous dialogue on human rights and due diligence.

ICC Chair Dr Mousa Burayzat said, “We welcome today’s important step in our co-operation with OECD and reaffirm our support to the implementation of the new human rights chapter of the Guidelines".

OECD Senior Economist Marie-France Houde, concurred, "This MOU not only attests of ICC important contribution to the 2011 update of the Guidelines but also recognises the essential role of National Human Rights Institutions in supporting the implementation of the Guidelines". Read full text of the Memorandum of Understanding

Lire le texte du Protocole d'Accord



Right to left: Mousa Burayzat, ICC Chair/ Chair, Jordan National Centre for Human Rights, Marie-France Houde,OECD Senior Economist, Claire Methven O’Brien, Danish Institute for Human Rights, and David Langtry, Chair, ICC Working Group on Business & Human Rights/ Acting Chair, Canadian Human Rights Commission‌