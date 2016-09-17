Roundtable on the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises and the Law

Co-hosted by George Washington University Law School, the International Bar Association and the OECD, this event brought together legal practitioners and experts on the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises to discuss how international standards on responsible business conduct are impacting legal practice and how legal tools can be used to strengthen ethical business practices throughout global supply chains Programme outline Introduction to the OECD Guidelines and the National Contact Points mechanism

Regulating supply chain due diligence

Business, corruption and human rights: the role of the OECD Guidelines and implications for legal practitioners National Contact Points and legal remedies

Keynote address by David W. Rivkin: The IBA and responsible business conduct

Drawing from legal concepts in analysing expectations under the OECD Guidelines

The future of the OECD Guidelines