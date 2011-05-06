|
2-3 May 2013 - OECD Conference Centre, Paris, France
Over 300 participants from OECD, African, partner countries, business and civil society groups attended this forum which was held to facilitate constructive discussion around workable approaches for due diligence implementation in the tin, tantalum and tungsten (3Ts), and gold supply chain.
Meeting highlights:
This meeting was jointly organised by the OECD, the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region, and the United Nations Group of Experts on the Democratic Republic of Congo.
4th meeting of the ICGLR-OECD-UN forum on implementing due diligence in the 3Ts and Gold supply chains, Paris, 28-30 November 2012
3rd ICGLR-OECD-UN meeting on implementing due diligence recommendations for responsible mineral supply chains, Paris, 3-4 May 2012
2nd meeting of the ICGLR-OECD-UN multi-stakeholder forum on implementation of due diligence for responsible mineral supply chains, Paris, 29-30 November 2011
ICGLR-OECD-UN Meeting on implementing due diligence recommendations for responsible mineral supply chains, Paris, 5-6 May 2011
Draft annotated agenda [en français]
Proposed activities for the implementation of the Gold Supplement [en français]
Long term governance arrangement for the implementation of the Guidance
Final upstream 3Ts report [en français]
List of lessons learnt on interpreting and applying the 3Ts Supplement [en français]
Draft tool on outreach in China [en français]
Public consultation on a possible EU initiative on responsible sourcing of minerals [pdf en français]
